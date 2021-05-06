Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News|Corruption

Qatari finance minister arrested on suspected embezzlement

Attorney general orders arrest of Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi as part of an investigation, state media says.

Qatar's Minister of Finance Ali Shareef Al-Emadi [File: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP]
6 May 2021

Qatar’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi as part of an investigation into suspected “damage” of public money and abuse of power, according to state media.

Qatar News Agency reported on Thursday that the decision had been taken after the review of documents and reports regarding crimes related to the public sector.

An “expanded” investigation was under way, it added.

This is a breaking news story.

Source: Al Jazeera

