Live
News|Conflict

Nemat Rawan: Former Afghan TV host shot dead in Kandahar

Rawan, who hosted a popular talk show on Tolo News before joining the government ministry, was killed by unknown gunmen.

6 May 2021

Nemat Rawan, a former Afghan television journalist, was shot dead in southern Kandahar city on Thursday, officials said, becoming the fifth journalist to have been killed this year.

Rawan hosted a popular talk show on the country’s leading broadcaster, Tolo News, before joining the ministry of finance as a communications specialist last month.

He was “assassinated by unknown gunmen”, Kandahar city police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barekzai told AFP news agency.

“Heartbreaking to hear that a friend and former colleague Nemat Rawan was shot dead in Kandahar city today,” Lotfullah Najafizada, head of Tolo News, posted on Twitter.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban have been blamed for a wave of assassinations targeting journalists in recent months.

Taliban warning

On Wednesday, a Taliban spokesman warned that media workers who carry out “biased reporting” would be “held responsible”.

Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the country’s peace council, on Thursday condemned the Taliban’s threat against the media and “any attempts to silence Afghan journalists”.

Members of Afghanistan’s educated class – including journalists, activists and judges – have for months been the target of bombings and shootings, forcing many to go into hiding or leave the country.

The killings have escalated since peace talks began last year between the Afghan government and the Taliban, sparking fears that rebels are eliminating perceived opponents as negotiations stall.

At least 11 Afghan journalists were killed in 2020, with four more reportedly murdered this year, according to a recent toll from Amnesty International.

In early March, three female media workers were gunned down in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

Around 1,000 Afghan media workers have left their jobs in the past six months, an Afghan journalists’ safety committee said recently.

Afghanistan has long been ranked as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

Qatari finance minister arrested on suspected embezzlement

Qatar&#39;s Minister of Finance Ali Shareef Al-Emadi [File: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP]

China slams New Zealand parliament’s motion on Uighur abuses

At least one million Uighurs and people from other mostly Muslim minorities have been held in camps in Xinjiang, according to rights groups [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

Photos: Jordan in the grip of ‘severe’ drought

Rains were massively reduced, totalling just 60 percent of normal fall, an expert said [Khalil Mazraawi/AFP]

US: Vigils, rallies mark day of awareness for Indigenous victims

Women listen to speakers during a ceremony to commemorate missing and murdered indigenous people in front of the Montana state Capitol in Helena, Montana [Iris Samuels/The Associated Press]
Most Read

India COVID crisis: ‘A graveyard of the young’

Pradeep Gusain, 29, with his wife, Karishma, and his mother, Bimla Devi, before his death from COVID-19 in April [Photo courtesy of the Gusain family]

Demands grow as Colombians hold eighth day of mass protests

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against President Ivan Duque&#39;s government at Bolivar Square in Bogota on May 5 [Juan Barreto/AFP]

G7 ends talks with criticism of China and Russia

The G7 this week addressed what it perceives as the biggest current threats: China, Russia and the coronavirus pandemic [Niklas Halle&#39;n/AFP]

For the ruined, Turkey’s crypto crackdown comes too late

For many Turkish crypto investors, stronger regulatory oversight of crypto markets in the country came too late, leaving many at a loss as to where they can safely shield their savings [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]