Live
News|Lord's Resistance Army

LRA commander Dominic Ongwen faces war crimes sentence

ICC judges to hand down sentence to ex-child soldier-turned-Lord’s Resistance Army commander for litany of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Uganda.

Dominic Ongwen was arrested in 2015 and transferred to the ICC to face trial [File: Peter Dejong/EPA]
Dominic Ongwen was arrested in 2015 and transferred to the ICC to face trial [File: Peter Dejong/EPA]
6 May 2021

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is due to sentence Dominic Ongwen, a former child soldier who became one of the top commanders of the rebel Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Uganda.

The 45-year-old in February was found guilty of 61 charges including murders, rapes and sexual enslavement during a reign of terror in the early 2000s by the LRA, led by the fugitive Joseph Kony.

Prosecutors have asked for a 20-year prison term, saying Ongwen’s own history as a schoolboy abducted by the LRA justifies a lower sentence than the maximum 30 years to life allowed by the ICC.

“This is one circumstance that sets this case apart from all the others tried at this court,” ICC prosecution lawyer Colin Black told a sentencing hearing at the Netherlands-based court in April.

The defence is seeking a 10-year prison term for Ongwen, who went by the nom de guerre “White Ant” during attacks by his soldiers on refugee camps in northern Uganda.

Victims of his crimes have asked the court to impose the full life sentence.

Ongwen told the court the LRA forced him to eat beans soaked with the blood of the first people he was made to kill as part of a brutal initiation following his own abduction aged nine.

“I am before this international court with so many charges, and yet I am the first victim of child abduction. What happened to me I do not even believe happened to Jesus Christ,” Ongwen said.

His relatives told Al Jazeera earlier this year that many children were taken by the rebels at the time.

“We pray that he is forgiven,” Johnson Odonga, Ongwen’s uncle, said.

The LRA was founded 30 years ago by former Catholic altar boy and self-styled prophet Kony, who launched a bloody rebellion in northern Uganda against President Yoweri Museveni. It has now largely been wiped out.

But its brutal campaign to set up a state based on Kony’s interpretation of the Bible’s Ten Commandments left more than 100,000 people dead and 60,000 children abducted, according to the United Nations. The violent campaign eventually spread to Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Judges said in their verdict in February that Ongwen personally ordered his soldiers to carry out mass killings of more than 130 civilians at the Lukodi, Pajule, Odek, and Abok refugee camps between 2002 and 2005.

Civilians were locked in their homes and burned to death or beaten during the killings, while mothers were made to transport the LRA’s loot, forcing them to abandon their infant children by the roadside.

Ongwen was also the first person convicted by the ICC of the crime of forced pregnancy, for abducting and raping so-called “wives”, some of whom were underage.

Prosecutor Black said that Ongwen’s own history as a child soldier “does not in any way diminish the gravity of the crimes, nor does it diminish his criminal culpability”.

“Nevertheless we consider them to be exceptional individual circumstances of a kind that warrant a significant reduction in sentence,” he added.

Ongwen surrendered to US special forces who were hunting Kony in CAR in early 2015.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
More from News

Third COVID wave in India ‘inevitable’, warns top gov’t scientist

A woman cries during the cremation of her husband, who died from COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Seafarer rescue: Large brands adopt checklist to bring crew home

Any company that puts cargo on ships will be encouraged to use the proposed checklist, which includes asking ship owners and those who charter space on vessels to support crew changes [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

China suspends economic dialogue with Australia as ties worsen

Bilateral ties between Australia and China were strained in 2018 when Australia became the first country to publicly ban Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G mobile telecommunications network [File: Jason Lee/Reuters]

HK’s Joshua Wong gets 10 more months in jail over June 4 assembly

While already in prison, Wong was also arrested in January on suspicion of breaking the new security law, a charge that could carry a life imprisonment [File: Isaac Lawrence/AFP]
Most Read

India’s worst COVID record: Over 400,000 new cases, 3,980 deaths

Relatives grieve as they arrive for the cremation of their loved one who died due to coronavirus, at a crematorium in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh [Prakash Singh/AFP]

UK sends two navy boats to Jersey after France threatens blockade

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Wednesday his &#39;unwavering support&#39; for the island after he spoke with Jersey officials about the prospect of the French blockade [File: Petros Karadjias/AP]

‘Monumental moment’: US backs COVID vaccine patent waivers

A medical worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca&#39;s COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on May 5 [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]

For the ruined, Turkey’s crypto crackdown comes too late

For many Turkish crypto investors, stronger regulatory oversight of crypto markets in the country came too late, leaving many at a loss as to where they can safely shield their savings [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]