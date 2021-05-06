Live
News|Politics

French foreign minister in Beirut for talks to end gov’t deadlock

Jean-Yves Le Drian vows to send ‘firm’ message in meetings with Lebanese leaders aimed at speeding up cabinet formation.

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun, right, receives French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at the presidential palace in Baabda [Joseph Eid/Dalati and Nohra/AFP]
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun, right, receives French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at the presidential palace in Baabda [Joseph Eid/Dalati and Nohra/AFP]
By Kareem Chehayeb
6 May 2021

Beirut, Lebanon – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is in Beirut for talks with Lebanese leaders in an attempt to end months of political paralysis that has stalled the formation of a new government in the crisis-hit country.

Le Drian met President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace on Thursday morning for about 30 minutes. He is due to meet Speaker Nabih Berri later.

According to the French Embassy in Lebanon, he is not scheduled to make a public statement.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday evening, Le Drian said he was planning to send a “message of great firmness to political leaders” during the talks.

“Firmness in the face of those hindering the formation of a government,” he said. “We have taken national action, and this is just the start.”

Lebanon has been functioning with a limited caretaker government since Prime Minister Hasan Diab resigned on August 10, days after a massive explosion at the Beirut port left hundreds dead and wrecked much of the capital. The country continues to reel from a crippling economic crisis that has rendered more than half its population into poverty.

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was tasked in October with forming a new government but has been at odds with President Aoun over ministerial positions and the size of the upcoming government.

Le Drian’s visit is one of several from French officials following the Beirut port explosion, including President Emmanuel Macron who has been urging Lebanese officials to form a government that will enact reforms and unlock international development aid.

Last week, Le Drian announced that Paris had begun imposing travel restrictions on Lebanese officials for alleged corruption and obstructing the formation of a government, without naming the affected individuals.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs did not respond to an Al Jazeera request about the names of the sanctioned officials.

Le Drian is also due to meet leaders of opposition groups, notably the Kataeb, Taqqadom and The National Bloc.

As of Wednesday, the foreign minister had not yet scheduled a meeting with Hariri, Mustafa Allouch, vice president of Hariri’s Future Movement, told Al Jazeera.

Allouch and Future Movement MPs have admitted that a Hariri resignation is a possibility should the deadlock situation remain unresolved.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Climate change brings gains for some Vietnam farmers at a cost

The Vietnamese government has set an ambitious target to more than double shrimp exports to $10bn by 2025 [File: Thanh Hue/Reuters]

Doctor in COVID-hit India forced to decide who lives and who dies

Rohan Aggarwal, 26, a resident doctor who treats COVID-19 patients poses for a photograph as he arrives for a 27-hour shift at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Ethiopia replaces head of interim gov’t in war-wracked Tigray

Mulu Nega is a former higher education official [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Third COVID wave in India ‘inevitable’, warns top gov’t scientist

A woman cries during the cremation of her husband, who died from COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Monumental moment’: US backs COVID vaccine patent waivers

A young journalist gets vaccinated against coronavirus at the press club in Gauhati, India [File: Anupam Nath/AP Photo]

G7 ends talks with criticism of China and Russia

The G7 this week addressed what it perceives as the biggest current threats: China, Russia and the coronavirus pandemic [Niklas Halle&#39;n/AFP]

India’s worst COVID record: Over 400,000 new cases, 3,980 deaths

Relatives grieve as they arrive for the cremation of their loved one who died due to coronavirus, at a crematorium in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh [Prakash Singh/AFP]

UK sends two navy boats to Jersey after France threatens blockade

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Wednesday his &#39;unwavering support&#39; for the island after he spoke with Jersey officials about the prospect of the French blockade [File: Petros Karadjias/AP]