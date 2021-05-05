Live
News|Conflict

Syria intercepts Israel attacks near Latakia by the Mediterranean

Syria gave no details on casualties but said a civilian plastics factory was hit during the pre-dawn attack in Latakia.

Israel has escalated in recent months a so-called 'shadow war' against Iranian-linked targets inside Syria [File: Jalaa Marey/AFP]
5 May 2021

Syrian air defences have intercepted an Israeli attack on several areas in northwestern Syria, including the port city of Latakia along the Mediterranean coast, state media said.

The Israeli dawn attack on Wednesday also hit the town of Hifa, east of Latakia, and Masyaf in Hama province.

Earlier state media had reported explosions near Latakia, which were heard by residents  across the city and its outskirts.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment. Israeli rarely acknowledges individual raids and attacks.

Syria gave no details on casualties but said a civilian plastics factory was hit in Latakia city.

Israel has escalated in recent months a so-called “shadow war” against Iranian-linked targets inside Syria, according to Western intelligence sources, who say the raids are mainly aimed at research centres for weapons development and military convoys moving missiles from Lebanon to Syria.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the Israeli attacks in Syria have already killed dozens of government and allied fighters in recent months.

An attack by Israeli forces on several areas in Syria in January left 10 Syrian soldiers and at least 47 allied fighters dead.

Iran’s proxy militias led by Lebanon’s Hezbollah now hold sway over vast areas in eastern, southern and northwestern Syria, as well as several suburbs around Damascus.

They also control Lebanese-Syrian border areas.

Israel has said its goal is to end Tehran’s military presence in Syria, which Western intelligence sources say has expanded in recent years.

Source: Reuters

