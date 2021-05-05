Live
News|Social Media

Read the Facebook review board’s Trump ban recommendations

The board has upheld Donald Trump’s suspension from the platform, but has criticised the company’s actions.

A review board has released recommendations for social media giant Facebook [File: Ben Margot/The Associated Press]
A review board has released recommendations for social media giant Facebook [File: Ben Margot/The Associated Press]
5 May 2021

A semi-independent review board has upheld United States President Donald Trump’s suspension from Facebook for inciting violence in the wake of the 2020 election, while also criticising the social media giant’s handling of the situation.

The board was launched last October amid an ongoing debate over the company’s ability to manage hate speech and misinformation on the platform, which critics say have played a role in violence, human rights violations and even genocide across the world. Facebook has about 1.7 billion users globally.

The decision on Wednesday, which gives Facebook six months to review the Trump suspension, also calls on the company to “address widespread confusion about how decisions relating to influential users are made”.

Here are the other recommendations made in the decision:

  • “Rapidly escalate content containing political speech from highly influential users to specialized staff who are familiar with the linguistic and political context. These staff should be insulated from political and economic interference, as well as undue influence.
  • Dedicate adequate resourcing and expertise to assess risks of harm from influential accounts globally.
  • Produce more information to help users understand and evaluate the process and criteria for applying the newsworthiness allowance, including how it applies to influential accounts. The company should also clearly explain the rationale, standards and processes of the cross check review, and report on the relative error rates of determinations made through cross check compared with ordinary enforcement procedures.
  • Undertake a comprehensive review of Facebook’s potential contribution to the narrative of electoral fraud and the exacerbated tensions that culminated in the violence in the United States on January 6. This should be an open reflection on the design and policy choices that Facebook has made that may allow its platform to be abused.
  • Make clear in its corporate human rights policy how it collects, preserves and, where appropriate, shares information to assist in investigation and potential prosecution of grave violations of international criminal, human rights and humanitarian law.
  • Explain its strikes and penalties process for restricting profiles, pages, groups and accounts in Facebook’s Community Standards and Instagram’s Community Guidelines.
  • Include the number of profile, page, and account restrictions in its transparency reporting, with information broken down by region and country.
  • Provide users with accessible information on how many violations, strikes and penalties have been assessed against them, and the consequences that will follow future violations.
  • Develop and publish a policy that governs Facebook’s response to crises or novel situations where its regular processes would not prevent or avoid imminent harm. This guidance should set appropriate parameters for such actions, including a requirement to review its decision within a fixed time.”
Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Ten Belarusians file criminal case in Germany against Lukashenko

Facing the biggest crisis of his rule since a disputed presidential election, Lukashenko has overseen a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the ex-Soviet republic [File: Lintao Zhang/Pool via Reuters]

In Italy, some school textbooks reinforce racist stereotypes

In this textbook, a Black child is described as having &#39;dark chocolate skin&#39; [Stefania D&#39;Ignoti/Al Jazeera]

Egyptian and Turkish officials meet for talks to mend rift

Turkish Foreign Ministry Deputy Sedat Onal, seated right, meets Hamdi Sanad Loza, Egyptian deputy foreign minister, along with their delegations, at the foreign ministry in Cairo, Egypt [Nariman el-Mofty)

UK PM says second Scottish independence vote would be ‘reckless’

Johnson&#39;s comments came amid an escalating war of words with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the eve of elections for Scotland&#39;s devolved parliament [File: Lindsey Parnaby/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

India’s Modi slammed for COVID handling amid spiralling crisis

India&#39;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Ahmedabad [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]

Malian woman gives birth to nine babies

Cases of women successfully carrying septuplets to term are rare - and nonuplets even rarer [Luis Cortes/Reuters]

Bill Gates’ company transfers $1.8bn of equities to Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates, 56, serves as co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and is the founder of Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company that works to advance the interests of American women and families [File: Michael Short/Bloomberg]

For the ruined, Turkey’s crypto crackdown comes too late

For many Turkish crypto investors, stronger regulatory oversight of crypto markets in the country came too late, leaving many at a loss as to where they can safely shield their savings [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]