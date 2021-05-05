Read the Facebook review board’s Trump ban recommendations

The board has upheld Donald Trump’s suspension from the platform, but has criticised the company’s actions.

A semi-independent review board has upheld United States President Donald Trump’s suspension from Facebook for inciting violence in the wake of the 2020 election, while also criticising the social media giant’s handling of the situation.

The board was launched last October amid an ongoing debate over the company’s ability to manage hate speech and misinformation on the platform, which critics say have played a role in violence, human rights violations and even genocide across the world. Facebook has about 1.7 billion users globally.

The decision on Wednesday, which gives Facebook six months to review the Trump suspension, also calls on the company to “address widespread confusion about how decisions relating to influential users are made”.

Here are the other recommendations made in the decision: