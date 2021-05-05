Live
News

Kidnappers free 29 students abducted in Nigeria’s Kaduna state

Gunmen took 39 students from a forestry college in northwest Nigeria on March 11 and previously released 10 of them.

Parents of abducted students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization speak after a meeting in Kaduna, Nigeria [File: Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters]
Parents of abducted students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization speak after a meeting in Kaduna, Nigeria [File: Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters]
5 May 2021

Kidnappers have released the remaining 29 students they were holding captive, nearly two months after abducting them from a forestry college in Nigeria’s Kaduna state.

“The Kaduna State Police Command has reported to the Kaduna State Government, the release of the remaining students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization,” local state security official Samuel Aruwan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gunmen had taken 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in northwest Nigeria on March 11 and previously released 10 of them. The newly released students arrived at police headquarters in Kaduna city on Wednesday night looking weak, forlorn and wearing dirty, torn clothes.

One female student could not walk alone and was carried into the building, while another was rushed to the hospital.

Police did not allow journalists to speak to the students.

More than 700 people have been abducted from schools in northwest Nigeria since December in a rash of kidnappings for ransom in the volatile region.

Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai has repeatedly said his state government will not negotiate with “bandits”, as the criminal gangs are known, or pay ransoms.

Abdullahi Usman, chairman of the parents’ association, said a ransom was paid for the students’ release, but refused to say who had paid or how much.

Friday Sanni, the father of two abducted girls, told Reuters news agency police had not yet allowed parents to see them. As he waited, he fretted over the fate of his daughters Rejoice, 17, and Victory, 19.

“We pray it is all of them,” he said.

Another parent, Linda Peter, said she had spoken to her daughter Jennifer on the phone, who told her they would receive medical checks before being released on Thursday.

Aruwan said in a statement that the government rejoiced with the freed students, and called on them to “put the past behind and work hard towards a happier and successful future ahead”.

He did not comment on whether a ransom was paid.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

G7 ends talks with criticism of China and Russia

The G7 this week addressed what it perceives as the biggest current threats: China, Russia and the coronavirus pandemic [Niklas Halle&#39;n/AFP]

France’s Macron marks bicentenary of Napoleon’s death

The anniversary was a time for &#39;enlightened commemoration&#39; though not celebration, Macron said [Christophe Petit Tesson/AFP]

US to back intellectual property waiver at WTO for COVID vaccines

The United States is not the only country that until now has withheld support for waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines; the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, Brazil and Norway have also resisted the push [File: Bloomberg]

‘One of craziest life cycles’: Trillions of US cicadas to emerge

An adult cicada rests after shedding its nymphal skin, on the bark of an an oak tree early Wednesday, May 5, 2021, on the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland, US [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
Most Read

Dogecoin’s value is soaring. Is it time to take it seriously?

Dogecoin buying grew so frenzied on Tuesday that it briefly crashed the Robinhood trading app [Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images via Bloomberg]

For the ruined, Turkey’s crypto crackdown comes too late

For many Turkish crypto investors, stronger regulatory oversight of crypto markets in the country came too late, leaving many at a loss as to where they can safely shield their savings [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

India’s Modi slammed for COVID handling amid spiralling crisis

India&#39;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Ahmedabad [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]

Israel’s president taps opposition leader Lapid to form new gov’t

Yair Lapid, whose party finished second with 17 parliamentary seats, has 28 days to form a coalition [File: Oren Ben Hakoon/AFP]