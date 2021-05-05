Live
Deaths due to oxygen crisis genocide, says India court: Live news

Allahabad High Court says deaths caused by non-supply of oxygen ‘no less than genocide’ as many hospitals run perilously low of the life-saving gas.

Sushil Kumar, 70, who died on April 17 after his son tried desperately, in vain, to find a hospital bed for him in time to save his life [File: Sumit Kumar/Al Jazeera]
5 May 2021

A court in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state has ruled that the deaths of COVID-19 patients caused by a lack of oxygen are “a criminal act and not less than a genocide”.

The second wave of the pandemic has had a devastating effect on India which has seen oxygen supplies run perilously low and crematoriums operating non-stop.

India’s government is facing growing pressure to impose a nationwide lockdown to stem the devastating coronavirus surge.

Here are the latest updates:

Australia PM stands firm on India flight halt

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison is resisting mounting pressure to lift a temporary ban on flights from India, saying any early resumption of arrivals from that pandemic hot spot would erode Australia’s quarantine capability.

Morrison said the pause of flights that began last week will continue until May 15 as lawyers plan a legal challenge to the government’s ability to prevent around 9,000 citizens and permanent residents from returning home from India.

Critics of the travel pause include former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, human rights lawyer Geoffrey Robertson, several Australian lawmakers and leaders of the country’s Indian community.

Deaths due to oxygen shortages ‘no less than genocide’

The Allahabad High Court has said that “death of COVID patients just for non-supplying of oxygen to the hospitals is a criminal act and not less than a genocide by those responsible for ensuring the continuous procurement and supply of medical oxygen”.

The court directed the district magistrates of Lucknow and Meerut to verify reports of patients dying due to oxygen shortages within 48 hours.

“We find these news items showing a quite contrary picture to one claimed by the government that there was sufficient supply of oxygen,” the court order said.

Indians in UK respond to COVID-19 crisis back home

Indian nationals living in the United Kingdom have reacted to the worsening COVID-19 crisis in the subcontinent.

Overseas students in London say they are worried about their relatives in India, as British-Asian organisations rally round to raise funds for oxygen concentrators for areas where there is greatest need.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

