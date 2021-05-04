Live
Tanzania announces coronavirus measures to combat new variants

The move marks a departure from the approach taken by Tanzania’s former President John Magufuli, who had downplayed the threat of COVID-19.

Workers prepare face shields from recycled plastics in Dar es Salaam [File: Stringer/Reuters]
4 May 2021

Tanzania has announced new measures to control the spread of coronavirus in a departure from the approach taken by its late leader John Magufuli, a COVID sceptic who had downplayed the pandemic.

Travellers entering Tanzania must show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken in the 72 hours prior to arrival, the health ministry said late on Monday, citing concern about new variants of the disease.

Those arriving from countries with a high number of coronavirus infections will also need to pay for an additional rapid test, though it was not specified how this criterion would be determined.

In addition, those who have visited a country with “new COVID-19 variants” in the previous two weeks will be required to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine at their own expense.

Citizens can isolate at home, while foreigners will need to choose a government facility.

“Based on the global epidemiological situation and emergence of new variants of viruses that cause COVID-19, there is an increased risk of their importation into our country,” Tanzania’s Chief Medical Officer Abel Makubi said in a statement.

The restrictions come nearly two months after Samia Suluhu Hassan became president following the death of Magufuli, who spent the better part of the pandemic playing down the virus. He had urged Tanzanians to shun mask-wearing and also denounced vaccines as a Western conspiracy, frustrating the World Health Organization.

The government said Magufuli, nicknamed the “Bulldozer” for his uncompromising leadership style, died of a heart condition in late March after a mysterious three-week absence – but his political opponents insisted he had coronavirus.

‘Not proper’

The new president signalled a departure from her predecessor’s position in April, saying it was “not proper” to ignore the disease, ordering a science-based approach to Tanzania’s COVID-19 policy.

Tanzania has not reported any COVID-19 data since April 2020. Its last record showed 509 infections and 16 fatalities.

Barely two months after reporting its first case of the coronavirus, Tanzania lifted the mandatory quarantine of passengers and eased restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

Government officials have previously taken few measures to contain the disease, instead promoting prayer and herbal remedies to treat the illness, drawing criticism from opposition leaders and the international community.

