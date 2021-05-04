Mexico metro overpass collapses, killing 15 and injuring dozens

Emergency medical crews and firefighters comb through wreckage looking for survivors after collapse of overpass in Mexico City.

At least 15 people have been killed and dozens injured in Mexico City when an overpass carrying metro train cars partially collapsed on to a road below, according to authorities.

Emergency medical crews and firefighters combed through the wreckage looking for survivors after the incident on Monday night at the overpass of the metro’s 12 line.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the mayor of the Mexican capital, said 15 people were killed and that a car was trapped under the rubble.

The city’s Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Agency had initially put the toll at 13 and 70 people injured.

The metro’s 12 line was built when Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was the mayor of Mexico City.

“What happened today with the Metro is a terrible tragedy. My solidarity with the victims and their families,” Ebrard said on Twitter.

“Of course, the causes must be investigated and responsibilities defined. I reiterate I am at the disposal of authorities to help in whatever is necessary.”