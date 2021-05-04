Live
News|Health

Iraq’s health minister resigns over deadly hospital fire

Hassan al-Tamimi steps down after Baghdad COVID hospital fire killed more than 80 people and wounded dozens of others.

The blaze was sparked by the explosion of badly stored oxygen cylinders [File: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters]
The blaze was sparked by the explosion of badly stored oxygen cylinders [File: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters]
4 May 2021

Iraq’s health minister has resigned, 10 days after a fire in a Baghdad COVID hospital killed more than 80 people.

Hassan al-Tamimi, who joined the government with the backing of powerful Shia leader Moqtada al-Sadr, stepped down of his own accord, a government statement said on Tuesday.

The fire at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital, which killed 82 and injured 110, triggered outrage on social media, with a widespread hashtag demanding the health minister be sacked.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, a non-partisan independent who regularly extends a hand to the Sadrists – the largest parliamentary bloc – suspended Tamimi in the wake of the fire, along with many other officials. The government lifted the suspension on Tuesday and he then resigned.

The fire highlighted the neglect of a healthcare system that was once one of the best in the Middle East, but has been racked by conflict, international sanctions, the US-led invasion in 2003 and rampant corruption.

The blaze broke out in the pre-dawn hours of April 25, sparked by the explosion of badly stored oxygen cylinders. Many of the victims were on respirators being treated for COVID-19 and were burned or suffocated in the resulting inferno that spread rapidly through the hospital, where dozens of relatives were visiting patients in the intensive care unit.

The results of the probe into the incident blamed lower-level officials.

The director of the Ibn al-Khatib hospital, his administrative deputy, the head of the hospital’s civil defence and the head of the health department in eastern Baghdad “were dismissed and will be subject to several disciplinary measures”, the government statement said.

The government has ordered hospitals across the country to review and implement better health and safety procedures.

The incident further eroded Iraqis’ trust in their healthcare system. During the coronavirus pandemic, that lack of trust has meant some have not sought medical help when infected with COVID-19, and have decided not to be vaccinated at state-run medical centres.

Source: News Agencies
More from News

In Pictures: Deadly protests in Colombia

A man looks at a police station burned down during the protests against what demonstrators say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali. [Juan Bautista/Reuters]

Travelling this summer? You will likely need a vaccine passport

The tourism ministers from G20 nations are set to back efforts for safe mobility, coordinating with initiatives including the European Union’s Digital Green Certificate, a document that will show the bearer has been fully vaccinated, has immunity via recovery, or recently tested negative for COVID-19 [File: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg]

Swiss diplomat in Iran found dead after ‘fall from tower block’

A cordon tape is seen at the garden in front of the tower, where the body of the Swiss embassy's first secretary was found after falling from a building in Tehran [Naser Safarzadeh/WANA via Reuters]

In Pictures: Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road

The site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico [Henry Romero/Reuters]
Most Read

‘If I don’t steal your home someone else will’, settler says

An Israeli settler was captured on video in the garden of a Palestinian family's home in Sheikh Jarrah [Screen grab Tamer Maqalda/Twitter]

Grief, anger among Indian diaspora in US as COVID crisis worsens

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Twitter bans Indian actress Kangana Ranaut for hateful posts

Ranaut attemds the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 11, 2018, in Cannes, France [File: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]

Colombia protests continue after government withdraws tax reform

Women shout slogans during a demonstration against the Colombian government's proposed tax reform, in Bogota, on May 1 [Fernando Vergara/AP Photo]