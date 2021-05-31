Live
News|Fethullah Gulen

Turkey captures nephew of US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen

Selahaddin was brought back to Turkey by agents from the National Intelligence Organisation, Turkish media said.

Gulen's case is the latest in a series of forced repatriation of people affiliated with the Gulen movement, which the Turkish government blames for a failed coup attempt in 2016. [File: Osman Orsal/Reuters]
Gulen's case is the latest in a series of forced repatriation of people affiliated with the Gulen movement, which the Turkish government blames for a failed coup attempt in 2016. [File: Osman Orsal/Reuters]
31 May 2021

Turkish agents have captured a nephew of US-based Muslim leader Fethullah Gulen in an overseas operation and have brought him to Turkey where he faces prosecution.

Selahaddin Gulen, wanted in Turkey on charges of membership of a terror organisation, was seized in an operation by Turkey’s national spy agency MIT, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

The report did not say where he was captured or when he was returned to Turkey. Selahaddin was believed to be residing in Kenya.

On May 6, a Kenyan court banned Selahaddin’s arrest and extradition to Turkey, according to legal documents seen by the AFP news agency.

The court also ordered the return of his passport and said he should be allowed to return to the United States.

Selahaddin, for whom an Interpol red notice was issued at Turkey’s request, arrived in Nairobi on October 17, 2020, and was arrested before he was freed on bail two days later. His lawyer was not available for comment.

His case is the latest in a series of forced repatriation of people affiliated with Gulen’s movement, which the Turkish government blames for a failed coup attempt in 2016.

Gulen, a former ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who now lives in the US, has rejected the accusations.

Turkey has designated his network as a terrorist group, which it has named the Fethullahist Terror Organization, or FETO.

Earlier in May, Erdogan announced a prominent member of Gulen’s network had been captured but did not provide details.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Mexico accuses mega fashion retailers of cultural appropriation

Zara, owned by Inditex, the world&#39;s largest clothing retailer, used a pattern distinctive to the Indigenous Mixteca community of San Juan Colorado in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico&#39;s Ministry of Culture said [File: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

Can safety be assured in Bangladesh’s garment industry?

Study blames global warming for over 1 in 3 heat-related deaths

The deaths were caused by higher temperatures from human-caused warming, the study showed [File: David Gray/Reuters]

YouTube videos grip Turkey as mob boss Peker turns on the gov’t

Peker’s allegations have reached ever closer to the heart of government [File: Nicole Tung/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

Osaka said she suffered &#39;long bouts of depression&#39; since the 2018 US Open [Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters]

Pakistani journalist ‘taken off air’ after military outburst

In 2014, Mir survived a shooting attack by unidentified attackers shortly after he hosted an episode of his programme that focused on alleged rights violations by the military in the southwestern Balochistan province [File: Cyril Belaud and Sajjad Tarakzai/AFP]

Macron, Merkel demand answers from US, Denmark on spying report

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a video screen during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as part of a virtual Plenary Session of the Franco-German Council of Ministers in Berlin [Michael Sohn/Pool/Reuters]

What we know about Israeli coalition that may oust Netanyahu

Media reports say opposition leader Yair Lapid close to establishing a coalition that would end Netanyahu’s 12-year reign as prime minister [AFP]