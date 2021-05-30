Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said at least 2 killed and 20 others wounded after gunmen fired into a crowd gathered for a concert.

At least two people have died and more than 20 were injured in a shooting outside a billiards club in Hialeah in the US state of Florida, Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said in a tweet early on Sunday.

“I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died”, the official said in the tweet.

A white SUV pulled up to the location and three people got out with assault weapons and handguns and started firing into the crowd that was gathered for a concert at the venue, US news channel CNN reported.

CNN said about 20 to 25 of those injured were taken to a number of nearby hospitals.and added that at least one of those injured was listed in critical condition.

The shooting took place early Sunday morning, CBS4 Miami said. It also said said police had no one in custody as of early Sunday.

The incident is the latest of several recent mass shootings in various parts of the country. There were at least 200 mass shootings in the country in the first 132 days of this year, a report by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group, said.

The Florida shooting comes days after eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a train yard in San Jose.

Over four weeks in March and April, the US also saw three such shootings that involved mass casualties: On March 16, eight were killed, including six women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area spas; less than a week later, 10 died at a supermarket shooting in Colorado and a few weeks after that, eight were killed at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

More soon.