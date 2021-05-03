Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

War and doubts slow COVID vaccination in disputed Yemen city

Many Yemenis seem reluctant to get inoculated either on religious grounds, due to distrust of the vaccine or because of the dangers of war.

Yemen has received 360,000 doses from the global COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme [File: Anees Mahyoub/Reuters]
Yemen has received 360,000 doses from the global COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme [File: Anees Mahyoub/Reuters]
3 May 2021

In al-Thawra hospital in the disputed Yemeni city of Taiz, a nurse with no face mask or protective gear inoculates the few people who have shown interest in the COVID-19 vaccine.

She picks an AstraZeneca vial from a cooler box, warms it with her hands and invokes the name of God before injecting the shot into a man’s left arm.

Yemen has received 360,000 doses from the global COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme, yet many Yemenis seem reluctant to get inoculated on religious grounds, due to distrust of the vaccine, or because of the dangers of war.

“We have received 70,000 doses in Taiz and we started the vaccination campaign on April 21,” Rajeh al-Maliki, head of Yemen’s health ministry in Taiz.

“We can fairly say that there is very little interest … we have distributed around 500 shots since we started, it is less than we expected,” Maliki said.

There has been a dramatic spike in infections in Yemen this year, straining a health system already battered by war, economic collapse and a shortfall in aid funding.

The Iranian-aligned Houthi movement, which controls most of northern Yemen and parts of Taiz, has been battling the Saudi-backed government since 2014. Tens of thousands have been killed and millions rely on aid to survive.

A man receives the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a medical centre in Taiz [File: Anees Mahyoub/Reuters]
Al-Maliki and other doctors said many Yemenis, including medical staff, believe the vaccine would break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Checkpoints and snipers in the heavily militarised city make it impossible for many residents to reach hospitals, they said.

People living in Houthi-controlled neighbourhoods have to travel about 50km (30 miles) to avoid front lines and reach the main government-controlled hospital.

“I got infected by coronavirus, I took natural herbs and spices that our ancestors used. I was well again,” said Ali Abdou, a 55-year-old Taiz resident.

“We work very hard with our bodies and it gives us strong immunity, one of us dies only when his time has come. Those rare diseases only affect the rich and we are not among them,” Abdou said.

Mohammed Muthana, another resident, said he will wait until officials and doctors take the vaccine before he can trust it.

In al-Thawra hospital, doctor Sarah Damaj has been trying to convince Yemenis the vaccine is safe and does not break the fast.

“People are afraid because there is a lot of misinformation out there, especially on social media,” she said.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

For women journalists, an online battlefield

In this file photo from 2019, journalists, including Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, raise their smart phones with words 'STOP THE ATTACKS!' in a rally for press freedom in the Philippines [File: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

US Fed chief highlights inequality clouding ‘brightened’ outlook

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said new statistics showed that 20 percent of people in the lowest one-fifth of workers by income did not have jobs in February of this year, compared with 6 percent of workers in the highest one-fifth of incomes who were still unemployed [File: Bryan Woolston/Reuters]

Libya’s top diplomat calls on Turkey to withdraw foreign fighters

Najla al-Manqoush, foreign minister of Libya’s interim government met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) [Media office of the Libyan prime minister via Reuters]

India COVID cases soar as oxygen, vaccine shortages persist

Patients who contracted the coronavirus lie in beds while connected to oxygen supplies inside the emergency ward of a Covid-19 hospital in New Delhi, India [Rebecca Conway/Getty Images]
Most Read

In arms race for air superiority, Russia challenges US hegemony

Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team fly in formation during a rehearsal for an airshow in Krasnoyarsk, Russia [File: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters]

Israel’s ‘shadow war’ and plans to scupper Iran’s nuclear deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, speaks with then Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Benny Gantz in 2013 [Dan Balilty/AP]

India shows why we will all need COVID vaccine booster shots

[Illustration by Jawahir Al-Naimi/Al Jazeera]

Why India’s COVID data is vastly undercounted

A COVID-19 patient is seen inside the emergency ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]