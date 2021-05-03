Live
News|Human Rights

US top diplomat: China acting more ‘repressively, aggressively’

Antony Blinken says United States’s goal is not to contain China but to uphold the international rules-based order.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) who arrived in the UK on Sunday for a G7 meeting says China is acting 'more repressively' at home and 'more aggressively' abroad [Ben Stansall/Pool via Reuters]
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) who arrived in the UK on Sunday for a G7 meeting says China is acting 'more repressively' at home and 'more aggressively' abroad [Ben Stansall/Pool via Reuters]
3 May 2021

An increasingly powerful China is challenging the world order, acting “more repressively” at home and “more aggressively” overseas as it tests its growing influence, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, in an interview on US television.

“What we’ve witnessed over the last several years is China acting more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad. That is a fact,” Blinken said in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday.

The top diplomat in the United States said China was behaving “increasingly in adversarial ways” but asked whether Washington was heading towards a military confrontation with Beijing, Blinken replied: “It’s profoundly against the interests of both China and the United States to, to get to that point, or even to head in that direction.”

Biden has identified competition with China as his administration’s greatest foreign policy challenge. In his first speech to Congress last Wednesday, he pledged to maintain a strong US military presence in the Indo-Pacific and to boost technological development in the US.

Biden said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that in the competition to be the dominant power of the 21st century, “we welcome the competition – and that we are not looking for conflict”.

Blinken arrived in London on Sunday for a G7 foreign ministers meeting where China is one of the issues on the agenda.

During the 60 Minutes interview, Blinken said China is “the one country in the world that has the military, economic, diplomatic capacity to undermine or challenge the rules-based order that we care so much about and are determined to defend.

“Our purpose is not to contain China, to hold it back, to keep it down; it is to uphold this rules-based order that China is posing a challenge to.”

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have risen over the past few years over issues from trade to human rights, including what Washington has described as genocide against the mostly Muslim Uighurs in the far western region of Xinjiang, the crackdown on pro-democracy politicians and activists in Hong Kong and the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

Last month, Blinken said the US was concerned about China’s aggressive actions against Taiwan and warned it would be a “serious mistake” for anyone to try to change the status quo in the western Pacific by force.

The US has a longstanding commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to ensure the island has the ability to defend itself and to sustain peace and security in the western Pacific, Blinken said.

Taiwan has complained over the past few months of repeated missions by China’s air force near the island, which China claims as its own.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Protests grow in South Korea over Japan’s Fukushima water plan

South Korean fishing boats take part in a marine protest, part of nationwide protests to demand Japan withdraw its decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, at the sea off Incheon, South Korea, April 30, 2021. The banners read 'Condemning Japan's decision to release Fukushima water into the sea'. [Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji

India COVID cases near 20 million, UK to send more aid: Live news

Men wearing PPE kits perform the last rites of a deceased relative in a disused granite quarry repurposed to cremate the COVID-19 dead in Bengaluru [Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images]

At least 8 reported killed in Myanmar anti-coup protests

Protesters making the three-finger salute as they take part in a flash mob on 'Global Myanmar Spring Revolution Day' in Yangon [AFP TV/ AFP]

US to hold WTO talks about COVID vaccine distribution

US President Joe Biden's administration has faced calls to waive intellectual property rights on much-needed coronavirus vaccines to allow more countries to manufacture doses [File: Hannah Beier/Reuters]
Most Read

Iran’s Khamenei reprimands foreign minister over leaked audiotape

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said he was 'sorry' to hear Zarif’s comments on assassinated General Qassem Soleimani [File: Reuters]

Setback for Modi as BJP loses crucial West Bengal poll

Supporters of the chief minister of West Bengal state and chief of Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee, celebrate in Kolkata, India [Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]

India shows why we will all need COVID vaccine booster shots

[Illustration by Jawahir Al-Naimi/Al Jazeera]

India’s daily death toll sets new record as COVID oxygen arrives

A worker carries wood on a hand cart as multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims burn at a crematorium on the outskirts of New Delhi [Ishant Chauhan/AP Photo]