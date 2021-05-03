Live
News|Arts and Culture

UAE book award rejected by prominent German academic

Sheikh Zayed Book Award board of trustees expresses regret after Juergen Habermas’s decision to not accept the award.

Internationally renowned German philosopher Juergen Habermas speaks to journalists at the Philosophical School of Athens in 2013 [File: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP]
Internationally renowned German philosopher Juergen Habermas speaks to journalists at the Philosophical School of Athens in 2013 [File: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP]
3 May 2021

Prominent German philosopher Juergen Habermas said he will not accept a high-priced literary award from the United Arab Emirates, reversing an earlier decision.

The 91-year-old, who is considered Germany’s preeminent contemporary philosopher, told the German news site Spiegel Online: “I declared my willingness to accept this year’s Sheikh Zayed Book Award. That was a wrong decision, which I correct hereby.”

In the statement, which his publisher Suhrkamp Verlag shared with Spiegel Online, Habermas added, “I didn’t sufficiently make clear to myself the very close connection of the institution, which awards these prizes in Abu Dhabi, with the existing political system there.”

The homepage of the Zayed Book Award said Habermas had been named “Cultural Personality of the Year 2021 in recognition of a long career that extends for more than half a century”.

It said the winners in each of the award’s eight categories are granted a prize of 750,000 UAE dirhams ($204,200).

The award is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president of the UAE when the federation of seven emirates became a country in 1971.

‘Independent’ initiative

The award board of trustees expressed its regret over Habermas’s decision in a statement on Monday.

“The award embodies the values of tolerance, knowledge and creativity while building bridges between cultures, and will continue to fulfill this mission.”

While describing itself as an “independent” initiative, the prize is administered by the Abu Dhabi culture and tourism authorities.

Habermas’ influential writings on human rights, morality and democracy, among other topics, have stirred debate in Germany and beyond.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Cuba’s long biotech investments could pay off in COVID vaccines

A nurse prepares to inject a healthcare worker with a dose of the Soberana-02 COVID-19 vaccine, in Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 [Ramon Espinosa/Pool Photo via AP]

Move over Bitcoin, Ether tops $3,000

Bitcoin is still the world's biggest cryptocurrency but its next biggest rival, Ether, is drawing more interest [File: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg]

Rockets target Baghdad airport base housing US troops

Security officials said rockets launched from an area close to the airport [File: Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village after shooting

Israeli settlers watch a Palestinian man pick olives near an illegal Jewish settlement outpost near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank [File: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Most Read

Israel’s ‘shadow war’ and plans to scupper Iran’s nuclear deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, speaks with then Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Benny Gantz in 2013 [Dan Balilty/AP]

Why India’s COVID data is vastly undercounted

A COVID-19 patient is seen inside the emergency ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Setback for Modi as BJP loses crucial West Bengal poll

Supporters of the chief minister of West Bengal state and chief of Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee, celebrate in Kolkata, India [Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]

India COVID patients ‘die due to oxygen shortage’: Live news

A man suffering from COVID-19 is comforted by his daughter as he receives treatment inside the casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]