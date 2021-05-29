Live
News|Elections

Will Libya commander Haftar run in December’s election?

Renegade commander holding rallies and polishing his image ahead of polls, according to Libya observers.

Commander Khalifa Haftar built a solid base of support among eastern Libya's influential tribes [File: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters]
Commander Khalifa Haftar built a solid base of support among eastern Libya's influential tribes [File: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters]
29 May 2021

Libya’s renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar is polishing his political image ahead of elections after a crippling rout on the battlefield and with his support waning at home and abroad, analysts say.

Haftar’s eastern-based forces battled for more than a year to seize the capital Tripoli in the west, but their defeat last June set the stage for UN-backed peace talks, a unity government, and a nationwide election planned for December.

“He is hoping the elections will secure him a political victory after his military defeat,” said international relations professor Miloud el-Hajj.

Haftar has emerged as a key player during the decade of violence that followed the 2011 overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The commander has battled armed groups and built a solid base of support among eastern Libya’s influential tribes – as well as neighbouring Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia.

But two years since his Libyan National Army launched its offensive to overthrow a Turkey-backed unity government in Tripoli, the landscape is extremely different.

A formal truce last October set in motion a UN-led process that led to the creation of an interim government tasked with unifying the country’s divided institutions, launching reconstruction efforts, and preparing for the December vote.

Haftar kept a low profile throughout the talks, but in recent weeks he has made a comeback with public rallies and pledges to build three new towns and thousands of housing units for the families of “martyrs”.

“His tone and language have changed… He has dropped his military discourse” in favour of pledges to improve living conditions, said el-Hajj.

‘Facing defiance’

Haftar built his power base around Libya’s second city of Benghazi, the eastern cradle of the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed Gaddafi.

He found allies among the region’s powerful tribes that provided much of the troops for Haftar’s various military offensives.

But today, Haftar has “lost his base of support”, according to Libyan analyst Mahmoud Khalfallah.

“He no longer enjoys the indisputable support of the tribes, who blame him for having involved their sons in a war in which many died for nothing,” Khalfallah said.

“He knows they no longer trust him and that they would not give up their sons again for another war.”

Despite several meetings with tribal leaders in a bid to regain their support, Haftar is now faced with “serious problems of defiance”, according to Libya specialist Jalel Harchaoui.

“His finances have dried up and his hopes for territorial expansion in the west have been blocked”, Harchaoui added.

Even Haftar’s foreign allies have grown wary and thrown their weight behind the new interim government, Khalfallah said.

“His foreign sponsors … have understood that the political process is the only possible solution” to safeguard their interests in Libya, he said.

Haftar’s forces failed to take the capital Tripoli after a year-long siege [File: Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]

Haftar seeks ‘political victory’

Haftar has played a controversial but key role in Libya since it descended into chaos after Gaddafi’s ouster.

Before the campaign to seize Tripoli, he launched a successful operation in May 2018 to oust rebels from the eastern city of Derna, followed by another in 2019 in the oil-rich desert south.

The commander, who served in Gaddafi’s armed forces before falling from grace following Libya’s stinging defeat in Chad in 1987, is now aiming to make a political comeback, said el-Hajj.

One European diplomatic source warned if key players such as Haftar are excluded from the political process, they could become “spoilers” and undermine efforts to stabilise the country.

Verisk Maplecroft analyst Hamish Kinnear said Haftar may run in a presidential election or back a candidate.

If presidential and legislative polls are postponed beyond December, however, Haftar “will likely use this to charge the transitional government is illegitimate and consider a return to armed conflict”, Kinnear said.

But, he added, Haftar is “no longer as powerful as he once was”.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

What next for Mali after ‘coup within a coup’?

The latest military coup happened hours after naming of new Cabinet that did not include two key military leaders [Michele Cattani/AFP]

Indonesia releases seized Iranian tanker after four months

Indonesia said its coast guard seized the Iranian-flagged vessel, in addition to the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya, over suspected illegal transfer of oil in its waters [Indonesian Maritime Security Agency via AP]

US drawing up Belarus sanctions after Ryanair plane diversion

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, on Friday [Mikhail Klimentyev via Reuters]

No water, no jobs: ISIL survivors struggle in northern Iraq

Iraqi farmers work in their fields in northern Iraq’s Nineveh Plains [File: Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]
Most Read

Why is the Palestinian Authority arresting West Bank activists?

Palestinians celebrate a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in the early hours of May 21 in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Abbas Momani/AFP]

‘No longer afraid’: Palestinians vow to fight Jerusalem evictions

Israeli security forces arrest a protester outside court in Jerusalem on Wednesday during a demonstration over Israel&#39;s planned expulsion of Palestinian families in Silwan district [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Philanthropy shake up? Divorce spurs changes at Gates Foundation

Since Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce, there have been reports that Bill had an extramarital affair and pursued other office romances with employees at Microsoft [File: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images]

Man City v Chelsea: The Champions League final preview

It is the third final of Europe&#39;s elite club competition to be played between two Premier League sides, and the second in just three seasons [Carl Recine/Reuters]