Live
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank: Ministry

Zakaria Hamayel, 28, struck by a bullet to the chest at a protest in Beita, south of Nablus, health ministry says.

Israeli security forces fire tear gas to disperse Palestinian protesters during a demonstration against illegal Israeli settlements in Beita [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Israeli security forces fire tear gas to disperse Palestinian protesters during a demonstration against illegal Israeli settlements in Beita [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
28 May 2021

Israeli soldiers have shot and killed a Palestinian during a protest in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

Zakaria Hamayel, 28, was struck by a bullet to the chest in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, during a demonstration against illegal Israeli settlement expansion on Palestinian land, the ministry said on Friday.

A few hundred Palestinians had gathered at the protest near Nablus.

Some in the crowd, with their faces covered by masks, threw rocks at soldiers and burned tyres, witnesses said. Israeli soldiers opened fire, killing one man, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request by AFP news agency for comment.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during a raid in the Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces have been carrying out arrests across the West Bank following violence that erupted around the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza that broke out on May 10 and ended with an Egyptian-brokered truce last week.

The fighting broke out after weeks of growing tensions over Israeli moves to forcibly expel Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem to make way for settlers.

Palestinian protests over the expulsions drew a severe Israeli crackdown and raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque, considered the third-holiest site in Islam.

Since May 10, more than 25 Palestinians have been killed in confrontations in the occupied West Bank, where at least 400,000 Israelis settlers live alongside about 2.8 million Palestinians.

The West Bank has been occupied since 1967, when the Israeli army captured it along with the Gaza Strip in the so-called Six-Day War.

Source: News Agencies

