Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect, the Spanish club said on Thursday, just days after the club were beaten to the La Liga title by Atletico Madrid.

“It is now time to respect his decision and show our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion throughout all these years, and for what he represents as his figure for Real Madrid,” the club said in a statement.

“Zidane is one of Real Madrid’s great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club. He is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid.”

The Frenchman’s departure comes at the end of a disappointing campaign for the 13-time European champions.

In two spells as Real Madrid coach, Zidane won the Champions League three times and the Spanish league twice, but finished this season without a trophy, which meant the Real didn’t win a title for the first time in 11 years.

This season, the Real was second in La Liga, two points behind champions and city rivals Altetico Madrid.

In the Champions League, Zidane and his side were knocked out by Chelsea in the semi-finals after they already had been eliminated of the Spanish Cup by third division side Alcoyano in the third round.

In his first spell at the club from January 2016 to May 2018, Zidane secured three consecutive Champions League titles and won the Spanish league once.

His second term was not as successful as the first, but after his return in March 2019, he led Madrid to La Liga title in 2020.

The Spanish giants are yet to announce a new coach.