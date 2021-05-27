Live
News|Weapons

US says it will not rejoin Open Skies treaty with Russia

The pact, from which former President Trump withdrew, allowed surveillance flights over military facilities in both countries.

A Russian Tupolev Tu-154 Open Skies Treaty reconnaissance aircraft sitting on the runway at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska [File: Mark Farmer/AP Photo]
A Russian Tupolev Tu-154 Open Skies Treaty reconnaissance aircraft sitting on the runway at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska [File: Mark Farmer/AP Photo]
27 May 2021

The United States told Russia on Thursday it will not rejoin the Open Skies arms control pact, which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, a US official reportedly said.

Citing unnamed US officials, The Associated Press reported that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told the Russians that the Biden administration had decided not to re-enter the treaty, which had allowed surveillance flights over military facilities in both countries before President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact.

Thursday’s decision means only one major arms control treaty between the nuclear powers – the New START treaty – will remain in place. Trump had done nothing to extend New START, which would have expired earlier this year, but after taking office, the Biden administration moved quickly to extend it for five years and opened a review into Trump’s Open Skies Treaty withdrawal.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in January that the US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty ‘significantly upended the balance of interests of signatory states’, adding that Moscow’s proposals to keep the treaty alive have been cold-shouldered by Washington’s allies [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
The officials said that the review had been completed and that Sherman had informed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov of the US decision not to return to Open Skies on Thursday. The officials were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The move came before a meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Geneva, Switzerland. They will try to find common ground amid a sharp deterioration in ties that have sunk relations to their lowest point in decades.

The Open Skies Treaty was intended to build trust between Russia and the West by allowing the accord’s more than three dozen signatories to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other’s territories to collect information about military forces and activities.

More than 1,500 flights have been conducted under the treaty since it took effect in 2002, aimed at fostering transparency and allowing for the monitoring of arms control and other agreements.

The Russian parliament’s lower house voted on May 19 to withdraw from the treaty [File: The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation via AP]
The Trump administration announced the US withdrawal from the treaty last year, and the lower house of Russia’s parliament voted last week to follow suit. But until Thursday, the two sides had said the treaty could still be salvaged. Russian officials said they were willing to reconsider their withdrawal if the US did the same.

The upper house of Russia’s parliament, the Federation Council, was expected to approve the withdrawal bill on June 2, and once Putin signed the measure, it would take six months for the Russian exit to take effect.

Thursday’s notification, however, appears to mark the end of the treaty, which was broadly supported by US allies in Europe and Democrats in Congress as a trust-building measure between the former Cold War adversaries.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

A month on, Colombia continues to grapple with protest violence

Miguel Angel Chavez, 22, in Bogotá, Colombia&#39;s main square Plaza Bolivar, wants President Ivan Duque to step down [Steven Grattan/Al Jazeera]

Will regional mediation solve the crisis in Mali?

Nigerian rescuers find dozens of bodies after boat tragedy

UN rights council to investigate crimes during Gaza conflict

A Palestinian boy walks near his makeshift tent amid the rubble of houses which were destroyed by Israeli air raids in Gaza [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Most Read

BJP supporters say ‘won’t forgive’ Modi for COVID ‘indifference’

The spectre of sudden and needless deaths seems to have triggered an unprecedented criticism even among Narendra Modi’s supporters [File: Oded Balilty/AP]

Israeli attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN

Bachelet pointed out that governmental buildings, residential homes, international humanitarian organisations, medical facilities and media offices had been hit in the enclave of million people [Fabrice Coffrini /AFP]

Why Dhaka removed passport clause that barred travel to Israel?

Bangladesh was the first country in South Asia and 119th in the world to introduce the e-passport - a travel document with a small integrated chip embedded in the cover or pages - in January [Getty Images]

Ireland condemns Israel’s ‘de facto annexation’ of Palestine

Pro-Palestinian protesters seen on O&#39;Connell Street, Dublin, during a Rally for Palestine on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland [Artur Widak/ Getty Images]