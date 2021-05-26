Live
News|Occupied East Jerusalem

Qatar pledges $500m for Gaza reconstruction

Qatar’s foreign minister says funds will go towards reconstruction following Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

Qatar's foreign minister announced the pledge for reconstruction in a tweet [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Qatar's foreign minister announced the pledge for reconstruction in a tweet [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
26 May 2021

Qatar has pledged $500m to reconstruction in the besieged Gaza Strip, the Gulf state’s foreign minister announced, following a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in the coastal territory.

“The state of Qatar announces $500 million in support for the reconstruction of Gaza,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“We will continue to support our brothers in Palestine to reach a just and lasting solution by establishing their independent state.”

Qatar often serves as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian group which has ruled Gaza since 2007. The Gulf state has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian and development aid to support previous ceasefires.

The funds aim to help Gaza Palestinians “face the life challenges posed by the recent Israeli attacks, and to contribute to the reconstruction of service facilities in Gaza … in addition to the homes that were destroyed”, the official QNA news agency reported.

The worst exchange of fire in years between Israel and armed Palestinian groups in the enclave started on May 10 after Israeli forces cracked down on protesters in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site, which is also revered by Jews as the Temple Mount.

In 11 days of fighting, Israeli air attacks and artillery fire on Gaza killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

At least 12 people, including two children, were killed in Israel as a result of rocket and other fire from armed groups in Gaza, according to medics. Some 357 people in Israel were wounded in the attacks.

Diplomatic efforts are under way to solidify a fragile Egypt-brokered truce that halted the fighting, with plans to rebuild the Gaza Strip where Israeli air attacks caused widespread destruction, damaging infrastructure and levelling buildings.

Last week Cairo also pledged $500m towards reconstruction in the Palestinian enclave, which has been under Israeli blockade for more than 13 years.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Biden orders review of US intel on origins of coronavirus

Security personnel outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]

Another candidate assassinated in Mexico ahead of June 6 vote

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the killing was &#39;without doubt&#39; the work of organised criminal gangs [File: Ginnette Riquelme/AP Photo]

Exxon investor scores historic climate win with two board seats

The victory for Engine No. 1 is an embarrassment for Exxon, unprecedented in the rarefied world of Big Oil, and a sign that institutional investors are increasingly willing to force corporate America to tackle climate change [File: Bloomberg]

Sudan and main rebel group kick off peace talks in Juba

Sudan&#39;s Sovereign Council chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan People&#39;s Liberation Movement-North chairman Abdelaziz al-Hilu and South Sudan&#39;s President Salva Kiir gesture after signing a declaration of principles in Juba, South Sudan in March 2021 [File: Jok Solomun/Reuters]
Most Read

Europa League final: Villarreal lead Manchester United

English and Spanish supporters said they were excited to be able to witness the first major European final in nearly two years to have fans in attendance [Kacper Pempel/Pool via Reuters]

Ireland recognises Israel’s ‘de facto annexation’ of Palestine

Pro-Palestinian protesters seen on O&#39;Connell Street, Dublin, during a Rally for Palestine on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland [Artur Widak/ Getty Images]

US: At least eight killed in San Jose mass shooting

Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021 [Peter DaSilva/Reuters]

Lukashenko defends Belarus flight diversion, denounces critics

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994 and relentlessly stifled dissent in the country [Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus/Handout via Reuters]