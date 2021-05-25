Qatar and Egypt foreign ministers meet in Cairo

Meeting comes amid improving ties after Egypt and three Gulf countries ended blockade of Qatar.

Egypt’s chief diplomat has met his Qatari counterpart in Cairo, as ties between the two nations improve gradually after Egypt and three Gulf counties ended their years-long blockade of energy-rich Qatar.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Cairo on Tuesday. They discussed Egyptian-Qatari ties and regional and international topics.

Egypt Today reported that they also tackled investment opportunities in the two countries and discussed ways to push forward Arab cooperation considering Qatar’s presidency of the Arab League Council.

Al Thani arrived in Cairo late on Monday from a visit to Khartoum where he met Sudanese officials.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani meets with his Egyptian counterpart at Tahrir Palace in the Egyptian capital, Cairo [Khaled Desouki/AFP] He also travelled to Libya earlier this week. Egypt and Qatar have been backing opposing sides in Libya’s conflict.

In January, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain ended their blockade of Qatar, which started in 2017 and included the four countries severing their diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar.

The Egyptian foreign minister told a television programme on Friday that there were positive signs in the implementation of the declaration that ended the rift.

That declaration was signed in January between the four nations in Saudi Arabia’s ancient desert city of Al-Ula.

The four countries that jointly boycotted Qatar had hoped their embargo and media blitz would pressure it to end its close relations with Turkey and Iran.

The boycott failed to change Doha’s stance, however, instead buoying its young ruler domestically as patriotic fervour swept through Qatar in support of his resolve.

It also pushed Qatar closer to Turkey and Iran, which rushed to assist the ultra-wealthy Gulf state as it faced medical and food supply shortages in the first days of the embargo.