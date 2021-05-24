Coup claim as Samoa’s elected leader locked out of parliament

Samoa’s Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has been locked out of the Pacific nation’s parliament after her political rival refused to cede power despite losing a general election in April.

Mata’afa arrived at the Pacific nation’s parliament on Monday, accompanied by judges, ready to form a new government and take the oath as the country’s first female prime minister.

But police barred her from entering the legislative chamber and the parliament clerk said he could only allow parliament to sit on the orders of the appointed head of state, an ally of outgoing Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

The fast-moving events marked the latest twist in a bitter power struggle, with Malielegaoi – who has governed Samoa for 22 years – refusing to relinquish power, even though Mata’afa’s narrow election win in last month’s vote has been confirmed by the courts.

Mata’afa, addressing her supporters outside the parliament, said: “There will be a time when we will meet again, inside that House. Let us leave it to the law.”

Fiame: "It's like this. We will not undermine our people. Let us proceed and then we can leave. Leave it to me, to us to decide based on what has occurred today. I thank you for being here, thank you for supporting us towards a ruling party that is founded on God & rule of law" pic.twitter.com/YaS2NItv6b — Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson (@lagipoiva) May 23, 2021

As police barred the prime minister-elect from entering the parliament, Malielegaoi held a news conference proclaiming his government remained in charge.

“There is only one government in Samoa, even if we are just the custodian government,” he said. “We remain in this role and operate business as usual.”

Caretaker PM Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi is observing cultural protocol and acknowledging Chiefly hierachy, Judiciary, Executive and others.

He is thankful for peace that has prevailed.

He is speaking from HRPP headquarters.

"The voice of HRPP is peace, since the beginning." pic.twitter.com/jqCvcV6lBM — Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson (@lagipoiva) May 23, 2021

Samoa, an island nation of 220,000 people, was plunged into crisis when an April 9 election ended in a 25-25 tie between Mata’afa’s FAST Party and Malielegaoi’s Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), with one independent candidate.

The electoral commissioner intervened, appointing another HRPP candidate, supposedly to conform to constitutional provisions setting out the minimum quota of women in parliament. The independent candidate, meanwhile, chose to go with FAST, making it 26-26.

‘Illegal takeover’

Malielegaoi then persuaded the nation’s head of state, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II to call a second election for May 21.

FAST appealed and the Supreme Court last week ruled against the appointed candidate and the plans for the new elections, restoring Mata’afa’s party to a 26-25 majority.

Sualauvi responded by suspending the parliament and appears to have refused to rescind the order despite the Supreme Court overturning the decision during a rare sitting on Sunday.

Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese led a procession of judges from the Supreme Court on Monday to swear in the new parliament. But when confronted with a locked door the judges turned around and headed back to the court.

Samoa’s Chief Justice at the locked doors of Parliament this morning less than 24 hours after the court ruled to overturn the Head of State’s suspension of Parliament on Saturday night. Incredible image by @anetonesagaga from the @samoaobserver pic.twitter.com/4TgkoCtZO2 — Tali Aualiitia (@taliaualiitia) May 23, 2021

Mata’afa and hundreds of supporters remained in the parliamentary grounds for about an hour, singing and making speeches.

The prime minister-elect has previously accused Malielegaoi of threatening Samoa’s democracy.

“This is an illegal takeover of government, that’s what coups are,” she told New Zealand’s media outlet Newshub on Sunday.

“We have to fight this because we want to retain this country as a country that is democratically ruled, premised on the rule of law.”

With the constitutional crisis deepening, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she hoped “cool, calm heads” would prevail.

“We support Samoa’s democracy and we would call on others to do the same,” Ardern told TVNZ.

“Obviously now is a really difficult crossroads, this is a big change for Samoa over what’s been occurring in the part 20 years in their elections.

“Our call would be to maintain and uphold the rule of law.”

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne expressed similar sentiments.

“Australia values our close friendship with Samoa. It is important that all parties respect the rule of law and democratic processes,” she tweeted.

“We have faith in Samoa’s institutions including the judiciary.”

Samoa gained independence in 1962 after nearly 50 years as a New Zealand protectorate and the incumbent HRPP has been in power since 1982, apart from a brief coalition period in 1986-87.