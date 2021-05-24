Live
News

Black Lives Matter activist critical in hospital after shooting

UK police and a friend say the victim, Sasha Johnson, did not appear to have been targeted, but she had received death threats in the past.

Sasha Johnson, 27, played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests last year [Thabo Jaiyesimi/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]
Sasha Johnson, 27, played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests last year [Thabo Jaiyesimi/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]
24 May 2021

An activist who has played a leading role in anti-racism demonstrations in Britain is in critical condition in a London hospital after being shot.

The Taking the Initiative Party said Sasha Johnson, who played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests last year, was shot in the head on Sunday.

Police and a friend said it did not appear to be a targeted attack, though the party said Johnson had received “numerous death threats” related to her activism.

The party said Johnson was “a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community.”

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of gunshots in the Peckham area of the city just before 3am on Sunday.

Police said the shooting took place near a house where a party was taking place and a 27-year-old woman was in a hospital in critical condition after being shot.

It did not identify her, but said: “There is nothing to suggest it was a targeted attack or that the woman had received any credible threats against her before this incident.”

Detectives have appealed for witnesses and have not made any arrests.

A friend, Imarn Ayton, said she did not believe Johnson was the intended target.

“As far as we are aware, she was at a party,” she told the BBC.

“There was a rival gang that may have heard about someone being in that party that they didn’t feel quite comfortable with or trusted and so they resorted to driving past and shooting into the garden, and one of those shots obviously hit Sasha Johnson.

“But I don’t believe she was the intended victim.”

Like other countries, Britain has faced an uncomfortable reckoning with race since the death of George Floyd, a Black American, at the knee of a US policeman in May 2020 sparked anti-racism protests around the world.

Large crowds at Black Lives Matter protests across the UK called on the government and institutions to face up to the legacy of the British Empire and the country’s extensive profits from the slave trade.

Johnson was a speaker at rallies last summer and is a leader of the newly founded, Black-led Taking the Initiative Party.

Source: AP
More from News

COVID ‘superspreader’? India warns against mass farmer protests

India&#39;s farmers have recently stirred fresh alarm by saying they will hold mass protests across the country on Wednesday to mark six months of their campaign against the deregulation of agriculture markets [File: Jayanta Dey/Reuters]

Belarus plane diversion: What you should know, in 500 words

Minsk forced the Ryanair flight from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania, to land in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, on Sunday after it scrambled a fighter jet, allegedly in response to a bomb threat [Onliner.by/AFP]

Blinken heads to Middle East amid Gaza ceasefire

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials this week in hopes of solidifying the ceasefire [File: Saul Loeb/The Associated Press]

‘A war declaration’: Palestinians in Israel decry mass arrests

Israeli police say some 1,550 Palestinian citizens of Israel have been arrested since May 9 [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Most Read

World reacts to plane ‘hijacking’, arrest of journalist

Roman Protasevich, 26, worked for Poland-based online news service NEXTA. Picture taken April 10, 2017 [Stringer/ Reuters]

China crackdown forces crypto mining operators to end operations

China lost its position as a global crypto trading centre after it banned crypto exchanges in 2017 [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

Two Israelis stabbed, assailant killed in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli rescue personnel work at the scene of a stabbing attack in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Root causes of Israel-Palestine conflict must be addressed: UNRWA

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini speaks during a press conference at the UN compound in Gaza City on May 23, 2021. [Emmanuel Dunand/AFP)