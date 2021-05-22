Live
News

Morocco wants investigation into Polisario chief’s Spain arrival

Spain’s decision to host Polisario Front leader Ghali without telling Rabat has strained relations between the two countries.

Brahim Ghali, 73, heads the Polisario Front, an Algeria-backed breakaway movement that seeks to establish an independent state in the Western Sahara region [File: Ramzi Boudina/Reuters]
Brahim Ghali, 73, heads the Polisario Front, an Algeria-backed breakaway movement that seeks to establish an independent state in the Western Sahara region [File: Ramzi Boudina/Reuters]
22 May 2021

Morocco has urged Spain to open an investigation into the circumstances of a Western Sahara independence leader’s arrival in the country for medical treatment and explain its findings to Rabat.

Madrid should explain “the conditions, circumstances and connivances that led to the fraudulent entry of this person using false documents and a usurped identity”, Foreign Ministry Director General Fouad Yazourh said on Saturday.

Spain’s decision to host Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali without telling Rabat while using what Morocco says are travel documents provided by Algeria and a false name, has angered Rabat, which regards Western Sahara as part of Morocco.

The Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeks the region’s independence. Last year, it said it was resuming an armed struggle that was put on hold by a United Nations-brokered ceasefire in 1991, though there has been little evidence of fighting.

In December, the United States recognised Morocco’s claim to Western Sahara in a deal that also included Rabat strengthening its ties with Israel.

On Monday, Morocco appeared to relax border controls with the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta, leading to thousands of people to cross into what effectively is European soil.

Rabat later blamed the crossings on the weather and tired border guards, though analysts said it appeared to be linked to the diplomatic dispute with Madrid.

Ghali faces a court summons in Spain in a war crimes case against him. However, Spain’s High Court has rejected a request by plaintiffs in the case to arrest him.

Morocco recalled its ambassador to Spain for consultations this week and on Friday she said relations between the two countries would worsen if Ghali left Spain without a trial.

In April, Morocco summoned the Spanish ambassador to express its “exasperation” after Ghali was allowed into Spain. The Spanish foreign ministry said at the time that he had been allowed into the country for “strictly humanitarian reasons”.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

What’s next after Gaza ceasefire?

US police release footage of Black man’s violent 2019 arrest

Louisiana police had previously said Ronald Greene died after crashing into a tree during a police chase, but footage from the arrest shows officers dragged him out of his car, and shackled and beat him [Louisiana State Police via AP]

China’s Mars rover takes first drive on surface of the red planet

A landing platform and the surface of Mars seen from a camera on the Chinese Mars rover Zhurong [China National Space Administration via AP]

Migrant children in US: The ‘cards are stacked against’ them

Families from Central America sit along the roadside as they wait to be transported to a US border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico [File: Adrees Latif/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Black fungus’ adds to India’s COVID woes

With hospitals overflowing, the health system overwhelmed in the cities and a shortage of vaccines, experts have warned India could face a third wave of infections in coming months [Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]

Nigeria’s army chief, 10 others killed in plane crash

Attahiru was only appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January as part of a shake-up of the top military command [Audu Marte/AFP]

Palestinian solidarity protests held around the world

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, UK [Toby Melville/Reuters]

Saying goodbye: Gaza civilians describe Israel’s deadly attacks

The Palestinian death toll on Saturday stood at 248, including 66 children, with more than 1,900 people wounded from Israeli air and artillery attacks [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]