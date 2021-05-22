Live
DR Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts, triggering panic

Power cut in the city of Goma, as some residents leave their homes and head towards the nearby border with Rwanda.

People watch the smoke and flames of the volcanic eruption near Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo [Djaffar Al Katanty/Reuters]
22 May 2021

Mount Nyiragongo in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has erupted sending panicked residents of the nearby city of Goma fleeing, although a volcanologist said the city did not appear to be in danger.

Power was cut in the city and some residents began leaving their homes, heading towards the nearby border with Rwanda on Saturday.

The military governor of North Kivu province, of which Goma is capital, “confirmed the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano … at around 7:00pm [17:00 GMT]”.

“Investigations are underway and people must follow the guidance of civil protection” units, General Constant Ndima said, appealing for “calm”.

Residents picked up a strong smell of sulphur on the streets of the eastern town, which sits on the mountain’s southern flank and the north shore of Lake Kivu.

Dario Tedesco, a volcanologist in the lakeside city of nearly two million, told Reuters news agency Goma did not appear to be at risk, and lava appeared to be flowing east – in the direction of the Rwandan border. Earlier he had said he thought lava might hit Goma, but he later said this was not the case.

“I can see high lava fountains,” Tedesco told Reuters.

Translation: “The government says it is closely monitoring the situation in Goma, particularly the activity of the Nyiragongo volcano. According to Patrick Muyaya [a Congolese politician], ‘the local authorities are currently assessing the situation with the volcanological observatory in Goma, a detailed communication will follow’,” journalist Stanis Bujakera wrote on Twitter.

Nyiragongo last erupted in 2002, killing 250 people and making 120,000 people homeless after the lava flowed into Goma.

Volcano watchers have been worried that the volcanic activity observed in the last five years at Nyiragongo mirrors that in the years preceding eruptions in 1977 and 2002.

Volcanologists at the Goma Volcano Observatory (OVG), which monitors Nyiragongo, have struggled to make basic checks since the World Bank cut funding amid embezzlement allegations.

Steam and spurts of molten rock are pictured in the lava lake of Mount Nyiragongo, an active volcano in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo [File: AFP]
