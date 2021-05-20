Live
News|Politics

Lawmaker’s post featuring Rep Ilhan Omar draws violent responses

Republican congressman’s post about Omar, seemingly about her Palestine support, said she supports ‘terror’.

A social media post featuring Representative Ilhan Omar attracted violent responses [File: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo]
A social media post featuring Representative Ilhan Omar attracted violent responses [File: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo]
20 May 2021

North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn is drawing ire for violent responses to a social media post featuring Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar that said she supports “terror”.

The post, which was made on the encrypted messaging app Telegram on May 15, appears to reference support for Palestinians under Israeli occupation expressed by Omar and other members of the progressive “Squad,” including Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib, whose family comes from Palestine.

“Far-left Democrats have chosen terrorism over tolerant freedom,” Cawthorn wrote in the post. “The Muslim Brotherhood is a purveyor of terror. Democrats are on the wrong side of history and it’s not even an argument.”

The post, which linked to an article featuring Omar, who was born in Somalia and went to the United States as a refugee, drew responses calling to put a “noose” on the Minnesota representative, according to the Asheville Citizen Times.

Representative Madison Cawthorn speaks as the House debates an objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the US Capitol on January 7, 2021 [File: House Television via AP Photo]
The post appears to have been since deleted.

Cawthorn, a Republican, is a stalwart supporter of former President Donald Trump. Many of Trump’s supporters have taken to encrypted chat apps like Telegram following Trump’s removal from Twitter, Facebook and other social media.

Cawthorn’s channel on Telegram was opened in February, a month after the January 6 storming of the US Capitol in an attempt to stop a joint session of Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Telegram moderators did not respond to questions by the Asheville Citizen Times on their policies for removing posts.

Trump faced consistent criticism of Islamophobia over his term. One of his first acts was to issue an administrative order that came to be known as the “Muslim ban”, which blocked people from six predominately Muslim nations from travelling to the US. Many of his allies have faced similar accusations.

In April, House Democrats passed a bill preventing another “Muslim ban” from being enacted, making travel bans based on religion illegal.

Omar’s communications director, Jeremy Slevin, tweeted on Wednesday the lawmaker is against “all armed conflict” and “violations” of international law.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

What’s behind the migrant crisis between Morocco and Spain?

US Treasury wants crypto transfers above $10,000 reported to IRS

The United States Department of the Treasury said that comprehensive reporting is necessary &#39;to minimize the incentives and opportunity to shift income out of the new information reporting regime&#39; - and it noted that cryptocurrency is a small share of current business transactions [File: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg]

In Pictures: New baby brings joy to displaced family in Gaza

Hiyam al-Safadi holds up her new grandchild in an UNRWA-run school after her family was displaced from their homes in northern Gaza. [Ashraf Amra/Al Jazeera]

WTO: COVID vaccines must be produced in Africa, Latin America

World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, left, told European Union legislators that normal market forces for exports and imports couldn&#39;t apply when it comes to the life-or-death issue of COVID-19 vaccines [File: Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
Most Read

UN says lives of children in Gaza ‘Hell on Earth’

Palestinians sit amidst the damage in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes in Gaza May 20, 2021 [Mohammed Salem/AP]
OPINION

Why Netanyahu thinks America is stupid

In this 2016 photo, US Vice President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look at each other as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016 [File: Reuters/Debbie Hill]

Concerns grow over China nuclear reactors shrouded in mystery

China, which had been transparent about its civilian plutonium programme until recently, stopped annual voluntary declarations to the International Atomic Energy Agency on its stocks of civilian plutonium in 2017 [File: Issei Kato/Reuters]

UN chief urges immediate ceasefire in Israel-Palestine conflict

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged Hamas and other armed groups to stop indiscriminate launching of rockets into Israel and called on Israel to abide by laws governing armed conflict, including the proportionate use of force [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]