Live
News

Israel observes day of mourning for religious festival dead

At least 45 people were crushed to death on Friday during a stampede at an ultra-Orthodox faith event.

The victims died when the festival ended in a stampede after crowds became trapped and people panicked [Oded Balilty/AP]
The victims died when the festival ended in a stampede after crowds became trapped and people panicked [Oded Balilty/AP]
2 May 2021

Israel is observing a day of mourning for 45 people crushed to death at a Jewish religious festival, with flags lowered to half-staff and questions raised about accountability for one of the country’s worst civilian disasters.

In accordance with Jewish tradition, funerals were held with as little delay as possible. More than 20 of the victims of Friday’s disaster on Mount Meron were buried after official identification was completed.

“I only wish that we achieve even a small fraction of your stature in studies and holy devotion,” Avigdor Chayut said, eulogising his 13-year-old son Yedidya, at a funeral in the town of Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv.

The victims died when an annual pilgrimage ended in a stampede by large crowds of ultra-Orthodox faithful at the tomb of a second-century Jewish mystic, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, in northern Israel.

Investigators will look into whether there had been police misconduct in the disaster [Amir Cohen/Reuters]
Witnesses described a pyramid of bodies, including several children, in a packed and slippery metal-floored passageway. At least 10 children and teenagers younger than 18 were among the dead.

Israeli media outlets estimated some 100,000 people attended the event, numbers that underscored a relaxing of coronavirus restrictions in a country that sped ahead of others in its vaccination rollout.

Evidence was mounting that this was a disaster waiting to happen as the pilgrimage site has been labelled hazardous by state investigators years ago.

Questions were also being raised as to whether the government and police had been reluctant to reduce the crowd size so as not to anger influential ultra-Orthodox rabbis and politicians.

“A thorough inquiry is required,” Culture Minister Hili Tropper told Kan public radio. “This terrible disaster will help everyone understand … that there should be no place where the state does not set the rules.”

The justice ministry said investigators would look into whether there was any police misconduct. Police Minister Amir Ochana wrote on Facebook he would go before the cameras after all victims had been identified and buried.

Witnesses have accused police of allowing people into a cordoned-off area even though it was already extremely crowded and not opening the exits on either side quickly enough after people started panicking.

In a 2008 report, the state comptroller, a watchdog government office, warned that conditions at the site, including escape routes, “endanger the public”.

Police and regional government officials said the Mount Meron site was administered by four separate private religious groups, making oversight difficult.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Nigeria restricts visitors from India, Brazil, Turkey over COVID

Nigeria has reported more than 165,000 cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic [File: AP]

Afghanistan: Roaring tanker fire kills 7, injures 14 in Kabul

Residents view vehicles and a house damaged in a fire that consumed oil tankers and vehicles in Kabul [Rahmat Gul/AP]

Photos: ISS astronauts splash down off Florida on SpaceX craft

NASA astronauts inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico. [Handou: Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

India’s daily death toll sets new record as COVID oxygen arrives

A body is prepared for the last rites at funeral pyres for COVID-19 victims at a makeshift cremation ground in New Delhi [Idrees Mohammed/EPA]
Most Read

India shows why we will all need COVID vaccine booster shots

[Illustration by Jawahir Al-Naimi/Al Jazeera]

Travelling the Middle East will be the easiest it’s ever been

Tourists from 49 countries in North America, Europe and Asia can now apply for a Saudi visa for $120 [File: Amel Pain/EPA]

What is happening in occupied East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah?

Palestinian, Israeli, and foreign activists demonstrate against Israeli occupation and settlement activity in the Palestinian territories [File: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

US sanctions on oil, banks expected to be lifted: Iran negotiator

European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora, left, and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria [EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout/Reuters]