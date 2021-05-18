Live
News

TunisAir first foreign carrier to resume Libya flights

Tunisia’s national carrier schedules three flights a week to Tripoli and two to Benghazi in eastern Libya.

International flights, to Tunisia, Turkey and Egypt, have been operated by Libyan companies, which do not have access to European airspace [File: Ismail Zitouny/Reuters]
International flights, to Tunisia, Turkey and Egypt, have been operated by Libyan companies, which do not have access to European airspace [File: Ismail Zitouny/Reuters]
18 May 2021

TunisAir has resumed flights to Libya, becoming the first foreign carrier to fly the route for seven years in the wake of the United Nations-sponsored peace efforts, it announced on Tuesday.

Its flights landed on Monday in capital Tripoli and Benghazi, Libya’s second city, the company said, adding that the event was celebrated with hoses firing water arches on arrival.

It has scheduled three flights a week to Tripoli and two to Benghazi in eastern Libya.

The Libya Observer tweeted that the first plane landed at Mitiga airport used to serve the capital.

TunisAir was also the last foreign airline to suspend flights to Libya in August 2014 because of insecurity.

International flights, to Tunisia, Turkey and Egypt, have been operated by Libyan companies, which do not have access to European airspace.

Oil-rich Libya has been torn by conflict since the toppling and killing of dictator Muammar Gaddafi during a NATO-backed uprising about 10 years ago.

In October 2020, rival groups signed a truce, setting in motion a UN-led process that saw a new transitional government installed.

The new executive is charged with organising national elections set for December 2021.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

Saudi Arabia summons Lebanon envoy over minister’s remarks

Wehbe apologised, saying he did not mean to offend &#39;brotherly Arab countries&#39; [Screenshot/Reuters]

Musk is no longer world’s richest or even second-richest person

Musk, who held the top spot in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as recently as March, now has a fortune of $160.6bn, down 24 percent from its January high [File: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg]

Bad bosses: US prosecutors crack down on labour violations

State and local prosecutors in the United States are increasingly focusing on workplace crimes such as wage theft and misclassification of workers, a new report has found - but not all economists say that will benefit workers [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

Andrew Brown Jr’s shooting ‘justified’, no charges filed: DA

Reverend Al Sharpton delivers the eulogy at the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr in Elizabeth City, North Carolina on May 3, 2021 [File: Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Most Read

Israel continues Gaza air raids as calls for ceasefire grow: Live

A member of the Palestinian Civil Defense extinguishes a fire in a paint warehouse that was hit by an Israeli artillery shell in eastern Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip [Said Khatib/AFP]

Why is the US unequivocal in its support for Israel?

Then-US Vice President Joe Biden (left) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016 [File: Debbie Hill/Pool via Reuters]

Mapping Israeli occupation

Why Indian Hindutva supporters back Israel on Gaza bombing

Modi counts Netanyahu among his ‘friends&#39; [File: Reuters]