Live
News|Crime

Anti-Asian hate crimes bill passes US Congress

The new law requires the US Department of Justice to focus on prosecuting hate crimes against Asians after a surge in attacks.

Representative Grace Meng was the lead sponsor of anti-Asian hate crime legislation in the House of Representatives [File: Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
Representative Grace Meng was the lead sponsor of anti-Asian hate crime legislation in the House of Representatives [File: Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
18 May 2021

The United States House of Representatives has approved legislation to combat the rise of hate crimes against Asians during the coronavirus pandemic, sending the bill to President Joe Biden on Tuesday for his signature.

The measure, previously passed in the Senate, was approved by an overwhelming majority in the House, 364-62. The new law directs the US Justice Department to focus on the prosecution of violent crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

In the past year, the US police have seen a surge in racially motivated crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders including a shooting in March in Georgia that killed six women of Asian descent.

“For more than a year, Asian Americans all across our nation have been screaming out for help,” Representative Grace Meng, lead sponsor of the bill, said in a statement.

“We’ve all heard the sickening stories and seen the horrifying videos of Asian Americans being beaten, slashed and spat on,” Meng said when the bill passed the Senate by a 94-1 vote.

Law enforcement and Asian American advocates have linked the rise in hate crimes against Asians to the political rhetoric of former President Donald Trump and other Republican politicians who blamed the pandemic on China.

Hate crimes are notoriously difficult to prosecute. The bill provides for a hotline for local prosecutors seeking guidance in such cases and training for law enforcement.

It also includes the Jabara-Heyer “NO HATE” Act, which improves law enforcement reporting of hate crimes and expands community assistance and resources for victims of such crimes.

The Act is named after Khalid Jabara, a Lebanese American who was killed by a racist neighbour in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2016, and Heather Heyer, who died in a vehicle attack during a march by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Both attacks were initially not categorised as hate crimes but would be under the new law.

In California and New York, homes to large Asian American populations, there have been alarming incidents of violence against people of Asian descent.

In March, a 75-year-old, Asian American man, Pak Ho, died after being shoved to the ground while taking a morning walk near his home in Oakland. A suspect faces assault charges but not a hate crime charge.

In New York, a 65-year-old Filipino woman was assaulted in broad daylight while walking on the street by a man who kicked her in the stomach and stomped on her head. The incident was captured on security video. She survived and he was arrested.

Last year, an Asian immigrant and his two young sons were stabbed and slashed while shopping for groceries in Midland, Texas.

The monitoring group, Stop AAPI Hate, reported 3,795 incidents nationwide between March 2020 and February 2021.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Paris summit mobilises finance, vaccines for Africa ‘New Deal’

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a joint news conference with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Senegal&#39;s President Macky Sall and African Union President and President of Congo Democratic Republic Felix Tshisekedi at the end of the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris [Ludovic Marin/Reuters]

US’s Pelosi calls on world leaders to boycott China 2022 Olympics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, on Tuesday urged heads of state around the world to shun the games [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

UAE to offer third Chinese vaccine dose amid efficacy concerns

China’s Sinopharm Group Co won World Health Organization backing for its coronavirus vaccine this month, but there are questions about how the shot, while protecting individuals from developing severe COVID-19, might help stop the virus from transmitting and infecting more people [File: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg]

EU, minus Hungary, calls for Israel-Palestine ceasefire

Borrell and EU envoys attend a meeting of EU foreign ministers via video link [Olivier Hoslet/Pool via AP]
Most Read

Israel continues Gaza air raids as calls for ceasefire grow: Live

Palestinians stand behind tyres during a protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]

Why is the US unequivocal in its support for Israel?

Then-US Vice President Joe Biden (left) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016 [File: Debbie Hill/Pool via Reuters]

Mapping Israeli occupation

Why Indian Hindutva supporters back Israel on Gaza bombing

Modi counts Netanyahu among his ‘friends&#39; [File: Reuters]