Live
News|Gaza

Qatari Red Crescent’s Gaza office targeted by Israeli air strike

Two Palestinians killed, 10 injured an Israeli air raid struck the headquarters of the Qatari humanitarian group.

QRCS Secretary General Ali bin Hassan Al Hammadi slammed the office’s targeting as a flagrant violation of the Geneva Convention, of which Israel is a signatory [Al Jazeera]
17 May 2021

An Israeli air strike targeted the Qatari Red Crescent Society (QRCS) office in Gaza, killing two Palestinians and wounding 10 others.

The organisation tweeted that its offices were attacked “by the Israeli occupation forces” on Monday.

“The Qatar Red Crescent condemns the targeting of its headquarters in Gaza [and] reaffirms the need to allow relief teams to work in accordance with international humanitarian law,” it added.

QRCS Secretary-General Ali bin Hassan Al Hammadi slammed the attack as a flagrant violation of the Geneva Convention, of which Israel is a signatory.

Qatar’s foreign ministry also condemned the “Israeli occupation’s bombing of the Red Crescent Society Building”, adding that “the targeting of humanitarian and media institutions is a clear violation of international law, humanitarian norms and values”.

Supporting relief efforts

The QRCS had been working towards responding to the needs of Palestinians in Gaza amid Israel’s week-long offensive.

On Sunday, it announced the allocation of $1m aimed at supporting Palestinian families affected by the recent escalation in fighting.

The funds will be used on meeting the basic needs of the population, as well as the supply of medical supplies, including medicine and ambulances.

At least 200 people, including 59 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago. More than 1,300 Palestinians were also wounded.

On Saturday, an Israeli air raid demolished a building that housed international media offices, including Al Jazeera’s, in the Gaza Strip.

The attack on Monday came as international rights groups denounced Israel for its indiscriminate attacks against ambulance crews and health facilities, including a Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) crew.

“Last night, an MSF clinic in #Gaza where we provide trauma and burn treatment was damaged by Israeli aerial bombardment, leaving a sterilization room unusable and a waiting area damaged. No one was injured in our clinic, but people were killed by the bombing,” MSF said in a tweet.

Source: Al Jazeera

