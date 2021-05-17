Live
Mapping Palestinian solidarity protests around the world

Tens of thousands of people from nearly 100 cities have participated in protests in solidarity with Palestinians.

17 May 2021

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in cities around the world, from New York and London to Cape Town and Auckland, demanding an end to deadly Israeli air raids on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli bombings on Gaza come after weeks of mounting tensions over the looming forced expulsion of Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem that Jewish settlers have been trying to expel them from for decades.

The situation escalated when Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City – the third-holiest site in Islam – and wounded hundreds of Palestinian worshippers during several days of violence. Protests broke out across the occupied territories and inside Israel. The Palestinian faction, Hamas, which governs Gaza, launched rockets towards Israel, after it missed a deadline to remove its forces from the mosque compound.

The map and list below show the locations where sizeable protests have occurred. More protests are planned throughout the week in several cities worldwide.

Al Jazeera will update this list as more information becomes available (Updated May 17, 2021).

Cities where protests have taken place:
Al Aqabah; Algiers; Amman; Ankara; Athens; Auckland; Baghdad; Basrah; Beirut; Benslimane; Berlin; Birmingham; Boston; Bradford; Brighton; Bristol; Brooklyn; Brussels; Calgary; Cape Town; Casablanca; Chicago; Christchurch; Cork; Daraa; Dearborn; Dhaka; Diwaniyah; Doha; Dublin; Dunedin;Edmonton;  Frankfort; Galway; Halifax; Hamburg; Hamilton; Irbid; Istanbul; Jacksonville; Johannesburg; Kampala; Karachi; Kashmir; Kensington; Khartoum; Kuwait; Leipzig; London, Canada; London, UK; Los Angeles; Madrid; Mahdia; Manchester; Manhattan; Marrakesh; Melbourne; Michigan; Milan; Milwaukee; Mogadishu; Montreal; Nabatieh; Nairobi; Nelson; New York; Nicosia; Norwich; Ottawa; Palmerston; Paris; Peshawar; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Pristina; Rabat; Raleigh; Rome; San Jose; Sandton; Saskatoon; Sao Paulo; Sydney; St. John’s; Stuttgart; Tehran; Tokyo; Toronto; Tripoli; Tunis; Vancouver; Vienna; Waterloo; Washington; Wellington; Whanganui.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

