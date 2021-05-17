Nearly 200 Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip as Israeli bombardment enters its second week.

The Israeli military has launched another series of air raids on the Gaza Strip in the early morning, hours after Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks on the Palestinian enclave would rage on.

Explosions rocked Gaza City from north to south in a bombardment on Monday that was heavier, wider and lasted longer than the air raids that killed at least 42 Palestinians and wounded dozens more on Sunday.

At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago.

Earlier, Hamas, the group that governs the Gaza Strip, fired rockets towards the Israeli cities of Ashkelon and Beersheba. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.

The UN Security Council met on Sunday to discuss the violence but failed to agree on even a joint statement of concern.

China said it was the United States that obstructed the council from speaking “with one voice”.

Here are the latest updates:

14 mins ago (05:30 GMT)

Blackouts in parts of Gaza City after raids damage power line

The Gaza Electricity Distribution Company says there were power cuts in “large areas” of Gaza City after Israeli attacks damaged a line feeding electricity from the only power plant to southern areas of the city.

In a Facebook post, the company said its crews were trying to repair the line, adding that it had been repaired more than once in the week since the bombardment began.

2 hours ago (04:08 GMT)

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned what he called “despicable rhetoric and violence” after pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters clashed during demonstrations in Montreal.

“Everyone has the right to assemble peacefully and express themselves freely in Canada,” he said in a tweet. “But we cannot and will not tolerate antisemitism, Islamophobia, or hate of any kind.”

Everyone has the right to assemble peacefully and express themselves freely in Canada – but we cannot and will not tolerate antisemitism, Islamophobia, or hate of any kind. We strongly condemn the despicable rhetoric and violence we saw on display in some protests this weekend. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 17, 2021

Earlier in Montreal, police in riot gear had used tear gas to disperse crowds after fighting broke out between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters in a central city square.

Today’s protest for Palestine in #Montreal made me proud yall- pic.twitter.com/4lF0w9ewTp — sarah (@intifadasarah) May 16, 2021

2 hours ago (03:17 GMT)

One Palestinian reported injured

Al Jazeera’s Safwat al-Kahlout, reporting from Gaza City, says one Palestinian was treated for light injuries at al-Shifa hospital.

There were no other reports of injuries, and the Associated Press news agency said there was little information on the extent of damage inflicted on the Gaza Strip early on Monday.

3 hours ago (02:22 GMT)

Israel attacks ’empty bases, training camps’ linked to Palestinian groups

Al Jazeera’s Safwat al-Kahlout, reporting from Gaza, says the Israeli military targeted “empty fields, empty and evacuated military bases and empty training camps linked to Palestinian fighting groups” in and around Gaza City.

Hamas, meanwhile, fired short-range rockets at southern Israel, instead of the longer-range weapons launched a day earlier. The Israeli Iron Dome air defence system intercepted those rockets, said al-Kahlout.

A ball of fire and a plume of smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave, early on May 17, 2021 [Mahmud Hams/ AFP] A streak of light is seen as Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 16, 2021 [Amir Cohen/ Reuters] “It appears that the scale of the fire of the Palestinian fighting group is linked to the strength of the Israeli fire,” he added.

5 hours ago (01:03 GMT)

Israel’s latest air attacks ‘heavier, longer’

Israel’s latest air bombardment of the Gaza Strip was “heavier, on a wider area and lasting longer” than the raids 24 hours earlier that killed at least 42 Palestinians.

Fares Akram, AP’s correspondent in Gaza City, said explosions “rocked the city” from north to south for 10 minutes.

Al Jazeera’s Safwat al-Kahlout, reporting from Gaza, said there has barely been “one hour of peace” and that Israeli drones were “hovering overhead, controlling the skies”.

A plume of smoke rises above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave, early on May 17, 2021 [Mahmud Hams/ AFP].

5 hours ago (00:19 GMT)

Biden says US working for ‘sustained calm’

US President Joe Biden says his administration is in touch with Palestinians and Israelis to work towards a sustained calm.

“We also believe Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security and enjoy equal measure of freedom, prosperity and democracy,” he said in a pre-taped video aired at an event on Sunday marking the Muslim Eid holiday.

“My administration is going to continue to engage Palestinians and Israelis and other regional partners to work toward sustained calm.”

