Live
News

Philippines douses five-hour blaze at Manila hospital

Officials appeal for big, industrial fans to clear smoke after fire breaks out at Philippine General Hospital.

Patients at Philippine General Hospital are evacuated after a fire broke out past midnight in the government-run facility amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Manila, Philippines, May 16, 2021 [Eloisa Lopez/ Reuters]
Patients at Philippine General Hospital are evacuated after a fire broke out past midnight in the government-run facility amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Manila, Philippines, May 16, 2021 [Eloisa Lopez/ Reuters]
16 May 2021

Firefighters have put out a blaze at one of the Philippines’ largest hospitals that had prompted the evacuation of dozens of people from the facility, which also treats coronavirus patients.

No casualties were reported in Sunday’s fire at the government-run Philippine General Hospital in the capital, Manila. The blaze was extinguished five hours after it broke out, at dawn.

Its cause is not known and hospital authorities could not be reached for comment.

Dr Jay Germer, professor at the University of Philippines’ College of Medicine said all of the hospital’s staff and patients were safe and accounted for.

“The problem is now smoke in the wards,” she said.

Vice President Leni Robredo made an appeal on Twitter for “big, industrial fans” to clear the smoke caused by the fire.

Some patients were transferred to nearby hospitals, including two who needed surgery and 12 babies from the neonatal intensive care unit, CNN Philippines said, citing hospital officials.

Patients infected with COVID-19 were meanwhile evacuated to an intensive care unit and an emergency room in a separate ward of the hospital, the Rappler website reported.

“We secured them there and we made sure they were not able to mingle with our non-COVID patients,” Dr Jonas del Rosario, a spokesman for the hospital, was quoted as saying.

Staff at the facility said the fire started in an operating room supply area soon after midnight.

The hospital has more than 1,300 beds and treats 600,000 patients a year, as per its website.

With more than 1.1 million infections and deaths in excess of 19,000, the Philippines ranks second in Southeast Asia in terms of COVID-19 cases.

Source: Al Jazeera, Reuters
More from News

‘Stop supporting the killing’: US rallies in support of Palestine

Thousands of activists supporting Palestine march during a rally Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York [Kevin Hagen/AP]

More deaths in Gaza as Israel launches ‘most intense raids yet’

Fire erupts from the Andalus Tower as it is destroyed by an Israeli air raids in Gaza City early on May 16, 2021 [Mohammed Abed/AFP]

‘Give us 10 minutes’: How Israel bombed a Gaza media tower

A combination picture shows al-Jalaa building as it collapses after being hit by Israeli missiles [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

‘It’s genocide’: Protesters slam Israel, support Palestinians

Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in cities across Iraq to stand in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and Jerusalem [Reuters]
Most Read

World reaction to Israel’s continuing attacks in Gaza

Israeli soldiers walk next to tanks near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side [Amir Cohen/Reuters]

Israeli air raid flattens Gaza building housing Al Jazeera

Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera is seen during a missile attack in Gaza city, May 15, 2021 [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

What is ‘black fungus’ infection found in India’s COVID patients?

A woman walks past a graffito on a street amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
OPINION

The fallacy of the colonial ‘right to defence’

A man carries the body of a Palestinian child from Al-Hadidi family, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, during their funeral at a cemetery in the northern Gaza Strip May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem