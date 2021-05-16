Live
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Netanyahu says Gaza bombing to continue ‘in full-force’

Defiant Israeli prime minister says Gaza bombing campaign ‘will take time’, as Palestinians in the enclave suffer deadliest day with at least 42 victims, including 10 children.

16 May 2021

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the deadly bombing of the Gaza Strip would continue despite an international outcry and efforts to broker a ceasefire.

In a televised address on Sunday, Netanyahu said the Israeli air raids were continuing at “full-force” and would “take time”, adding that his country “wants to levy a heavy price” from Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

Israeli air raids on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people early on Sunday, health authorities in Gaza said.

The violence marked the worst fighting since the devastating 2014 war in Gaza.

The air raids hit a busy downtown street of residential buildings and storefronts over the course of five minutes just after midnight, destroying two adjacent buildings and one about 50 metres down the road.

At one point, a rescuer shouted, “Can you hear me?” into a hole in the rubble. “Are you OK?” Minutes later, first responders pulled a survivor out and carried him off on an orange stretcher.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 16 women and 10 children were among those killed, with more than 50 people wounded, and rescue efforts were still under way.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it destroyed the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader, Yahiyeh Sinwar, in a separate raid in the southern town of Khan Younis.

It was the third such attack in the last two days on the homes of senior Hamas leaders, who have gone underground.

Israel appears to have stepped up air raids in recent days to inflict as much damage as possible on Hamas as international mediators work to end the fighting.

More soon …

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
More from News

Palestinian FM slams moves to normalise relations with Israel

The OIC&#39;s emergency meeting was hosted by Saudi Arabia, which has not formally normalised ties with Israel but is known to maintain clandestine relations [File: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]

Iran unveils its strongest domestic supercomputer

Iran&#39;s national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower in Tehran [File/Vahid Salemi/ AP Photo]

Torrential rains lash western India ahead of Cyclone Tauktae

The National Disaster Response Force personnel clearing fallen trees from a road following severe cyclonic storm &#39;Tauktae&#39; at Margao in Goa [National Disaster Response Force/AFP]

US legislator AOC calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among a group of progressive legislators who have criticised US policy towards Israel [File: Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press]
Most Read

Netanyahu: Gaza campaign is continuing with full force

Mourners pray over the bodies of 17 Palestinians who were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Sanad Latifa)

Israel destroys home of most senior Hamas leader in Gaza

Rescue workers search for victims amid the debris at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City [File: Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

‘Give us 10 minutes’: How Israel bombed a Gaza media tower

A combination picture shows al-Jalaa building as it collapses after being hit by Israeli missiles [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia condemns Israel for ‘flagrant violations’ in Gaza

The top Saudi diplomat made the remarks at an emergency OIC meeting [File: Fayez Nureldine/AFP]