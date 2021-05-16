Several Palestinians killed in Gaza in new wave of raids as Israeli and Hamas leaders show no sign of backing down.

Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip has entered its seventh consecutive day, with air raids in the early hours of Sunday killing at least four Palestinians, wounding dozens more and flattening at least two residential buildings.

The home of Gaza’s Hamas chief, Yehya al-Sinwar, was also targeted, according to the group’s TV.

In Israel’s Tel Aviv, people dashed for bomb shelters as sirens warning of incoming rocket fire blared across the city, and the Israeli military launched its “Iron Dome” air defence system to intercept Hamas rockets.

The escalation comes hours after Israeli missiles hit a refugee camp, killing at least 10 Palestinians, including eight children – and brought down a high-rise building housing the offices of media organisations, including Al Jazeera.

In a televised speech, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to continue the offensive on Gaza for “as long as necessary”, while Hamas leader Ismail Haniya said, “the resistance will not give in”.

At least 148 Palestinians, including 41 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the past week. Some 950 others have been wounded. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have killed at least 13 Palestinians.

At least 10 people in Israel have also been killed, with two new deaths reported on Saturday. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave.

4 mins ago (01:26 GMT)

US Muslim groups urge boycott of White House Eid dinner

American Muslims for Palestine, a US-based advocacy group, urged the Muslim community to boycott President Joe Biden’s Eid celebration on Sunday over his stance on Palestine.

The group also announced a counter event, called “Eid with Palestine”.

“Recent statements made by President Biden, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, and Department of State spokesperson, Ned Price, completely disregard the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, the Israeli assault on Al-Aqsa on worshippers during Ramadan, and the ongoing siege of Gaza that has already claimed the lives of hundreds,” the advocacy group said.

“In a show of solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters in Palestine, the United States, and around the world, a coalition of Muslims nationwide is urging our Muslim community to boycott the White House event and join the ‘Eid with Palestine: A Protest of the White House Eid event.”

Earlier, the Council on American-Islamic Relations also said it would boycott the White House’s Eid celebration.

53 mins ago (00:38 GMT)

Israel targets home of Hamas chief in Gaza

Israel struck the home of a senior Hamas leader in a burst of air raids, the group’s TV station said.

Yehya al-Sinwar has headed the political and military wings of Hamas in Gaza since 2017.

1 hour ago (00:17 GMT)

‘Most intensive air strikes over past seven days’

Al Jazeera’s Safwat al-Kahlout, reporting live from Gaza, said Israeli jets carried out 150 air raids across the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Sunday, including at least 60 in Gaza City alone.

“The last couple of hours the Israeli army carried out the most intensive air strikes all over the Gaza Strip over the past seven days of escalation,” al-Kahlout said, adding that several people were killed in the raid.

Emergency workers are digging through the rubble in the hopes of finding survivors, he said.

The Gaza health ministry meanwhile said many Palestinians were arriving at hospitals with injuries.

1 hour ago (00:15 GMT)

Israeli military fatally shoots Palestinian youth in West Bank

Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian youth north of Tulkarem in the West Bank just after midnight on Sunday, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing the ministry of health.

At least nine people were wounded after soldiers opened live fire, and were taken to the hospital, WAFA said.

2 hours ago (23:43 GMT)

Huge crowds rally across US in support of Palestine

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren, reporting from Washington, DC, said there was an “unusually large show of support” for the Palestinian cause in the United States on Saturday.

“There were demonstrations in New York, Chicago, Colorado, and in Washington, DC. These were what we thought were an unusually large pro-Palestinian crowd of several thousand people,” he said.

“They wanted the US government to exert more pressure on Israel, to end this conflict. There was a real sense of dissatisfaction that the Biden administration’s policies are really not significantly different than the policies of the Trump administration or any other US administration over the past several years.”

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a placard with a photograph of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against the continuing conflict in Israel and Palestinian territories during a rally at the Washington Monument in Washington, DC [Yuri Gripas/Reuters]

2 hours ago (23:41 GMT)

‘Heavy bombardment’ near Gaza UN office

Matthias Schmale, the Gaza director for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), reported “heavy bombardment” near the agency’s compound in the early hours of Sunday.

God help the people of #Gaza – over the last 45 minutes the most heavy bombardment near our @UNRWA office compound yet! — Matthias Schmale (@matzschmale) May 15, 2021

