World reaction to Israel’s continuing attacks in Gaza

At least 140 Palestinians, including 39 children, have been killed after Israel launched air attacks on Gaza earlier this week.

On Saturday, Israel targeted a refugee camp in Gaza where at least 10 Palestinians were killed.

It also destroyed a building in Gaza City that housed the offices of Al Jazeera and The Associated Press, along with some other media outlets, offices and residential apartments.

Here is how the world is reacting to the latest Israeli attacks in Gaza:

Palestine

The Palestinian mission to the United Nations asked US President Joe Biden to explain the recent attacks.

“How is blowing up @AP & @AJArabic offices defined as a form of ‘defense’?” the mission said in a tweet on Saturday.

Honest Question: How @POTUS can you explain this? Your "unwavering support for Israel's security & for Israel's legitimate right to defend itself & ppl". How is blowing up @AP & @AJArabic offices defined as a form of "defense"?

United Nations

The United Nations Human Rights chief has urged Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers to reduce tensions.

Michelle Bachelet said in a statement that “rather than seeking to calm tensions, inflammatory rhetoric from leaders on all sides appears to be seeking to excite tensions rather than to calm them”.

Bachelet’s statement was issued shortly before an Israeli air attack destroyed the building in Gaza City that housed Al Jazeera and AP offices.

Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera condemned the bombing and destruction of its offices and said it was a clear act to stop journalists from conducting their duty.

“We call on the international community to condemn such barbaric actions and targeting of journalists and we demand an immediate international action to hold Israel accountable for its deliberate targeting of journalists and the media institutions,” Dr Mostefa Souag, acting director general of Al Jazeera Media Network, said in a statement.

Israel has given a "warning" that it will bomb the building that houses Al Jazeera offices and other international media channels in Gaza City in one hour.

The Associated Press

“We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there. We received a warning that the building would be hit,” AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement.

“We are seeking information from the Israeli government and are engaged with the US State Department to try to learn more.

“This is an incredibly disturbing development. We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life. A dozen AP journalists and freelancers were inside the building and thankfully we were able to evacuate them in time.”

An explosion is seen near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile attacks in Gaza City [Ashraf Abu Amrah/Reuters]

Turkey

The communications director to Turkey’s president tweeted that Israel’s targeting of The Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices in Gaza were a blow to the freedom of the press.

“I curse these lowly attacks by Israel hitting press centers to cover up its massacres,” Fahrettin Altun said after the attack, adding that “Israel is continuing its massacres and war crimes”.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted that Turkey stands with the Palestinians, who are still facing “ethnic, religious and cultural cleansing”.

On 73rd anniversary of Nakba when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were exiled from their homeland,people of #Palestine are still subjected to ethnic,religious and cultural cleansing.Will forever stand by Palestinian brothers&sisters in their fight for freedom&dignity.

United States

The White House said it had communicated with Israel over the need to ensure the safety of journalists after the Israeli military destroyed the building housing the Al Jazeera and AP offices.

“We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and the independent media is a paramount responsibility,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a tweet.

We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility.

Amnesty International

Amnesty International has called on the US and the UN to end the “cycle of impunity and violations” by “publically denouncing war crimes”.