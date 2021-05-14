Live
News

Lebanese protester killed by Israeli troops at border

UNIFIL says it has launched an investigation into the incident, and increased its presence at the border alongside the Lebanese army.

The Lebanese protesters had gathered close to the border fence, waving flags, including the Palestinian national flag and the flag of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement [Jalaa Marey/AFP]
The Lebanese protesters had gathered close to the border fence, waving flags, including the Palestinian national flag and the flag of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement [Jalaa Marey/AFP]
14 May 2021

A Lebanese man was shot and killed by Israeli troops after he and others protesting in support of Palestinians tried to cross a security fence on the border with Israel, Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reported.

NNA said another person was wounded on Friday after protesters gathered along the border in a show of solidarity with Palestinians as Israel continued a relentless bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Lebanon’s Marjayoun Governmental Hospital told Al Jazeera that 21-year-old Mohammad Tahhan had died of his wounds. The condition of the second protester was not immediately known.

Earlier, the Israeli military said a number of people in Lebanon had damaged the border fence and set fire to a field. They retreated after Israeli tanks fired warning shots.

The Lebanese protesters had gathered close to the fence, waving flags, including the Palestinian national flag and the flag of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, a staunch opponent of Israel.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said in a statement he “strongly condemned the crime committed by Israeli forces”.

The protesters were later dispersed by the Lebanese army in the presence of UNIFIL, the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon that monitors the boundary with Israel, a witness said.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Teneti said in the statement they launched an investigation into the incident, and have increased their presence at the border alongside the Lebanese army.

“We are aware of reports that a Lebanese civilian was killed along the Blue Line near Kafer Kila today during a confrontation with the IDF,” the statement read. “Any loss of life is tragic, and we urge everyone to remain calm and avoid further escalating the situation and risking more lives.”

On Thursday, three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon near the Palestinian refugee camp of Rashidiyeh towards Israel, a Lebanese military source said. Israel’s army said the rockets landed in the sea.

A source close to Hezbollah said the Lebanese Shia group had no link to the incident.

Additional reporting by Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Could a patent waiver change the pandemic’s course?

Protesters display banners against vaccine patents outside the AstraZeneca site in Cambridge, UK [Andrew Couldridge/Reuters]

Family of Andre Hill, shot by police, to receive $10m settlement

Andre Hill&#39;s family is set to receive a $10m settlement from the city of Columbus, Ohio. In this December 2020 photo, the family&#39;s lawyer Benjamin Crump, left, stands with Hill&#39;s daughter, Karissa, centre, and sister Shawna Barnett [File: Andrew Welsh-Huggins/AP Photo]

UK warns new coronavirus variant may delay reopening

Britain&#39;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference about the continuing coronavirus epidemic [Reuters]

Calls to tackle caste-based discrimination in US gather steam

In California in the United States, a first-of-its-kind lawsuit is making its way through the courts after a Dalit employee accused his employer, technology giant Cisco, and two of its former engineering managers of allowing caste-based discrimination in the workplace [File: Paul Sakuma/AP Photo]
Most Read

Thousands flee homes as Israel continues air raids on Gaza

Smoke billows after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City targeted the Ansar compound, linked to the Hamas movement [Mahmud Hams/AFP]

US park celebrating the pro-slavery Confederacy faces a reckoning

Confederate flag supporters gather at the top of Stone Mountain after hiking up during a 2015 rally [File: David Goldman/AP Photo]

Congress members slam US support for Israel

Rashida Tlaib (left) and Ilhan Omar [File: Jim Mone/AP Photo]

Celebrities weigh in on Israel-Palestine conflict

Bella Hadid (left) and Gal Gadot (right) are among celebrities who have been posting about the Israel-Palestine conflict [Reuters]