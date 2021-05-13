Live
News|Taliban

Separate blasts kill 11 Afghan civilians on first day of truce

Kandahar, Kunduz and Ghazni provinces were rocked by four separate bombings, killing at least 11 civilians.

The three-day ceasefire announced by the Taliban and heeded by the government comes at a time when violence has sharply escalated across Afghanistan [File: Nasir Wakif/Reuters]
The three-day ceasefire announced by the Taliban and heeded by the government comes at a time when violence has sharply escalated across Afghanistan [File: Nasir Wakif/Reuters]
13 May 2021

At least 11 civilians were killed and 13 others wounded in four separate bombings in Afghanistan on Thursday, hours after a three-day ceasefire began across the country to mark the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, local officials said.

Although there were no reports of direct fighting between the Taliban and government forces as they observe the temporary ceasefire, roadside bombs continued to inflict casualties on civilians.

A roadside bomb struck a car in the Panjwai district of southern Kandahar province, killing five civilians, including a woman and children, said Jamal Naser Barekzai a spokesman for the provincial police.

In another incident, two children were killed and three adults wounded when a roadside bomb exploded beneath a taxi in the Maiwand district of the same province, Barekzai added.

In the northern Kunduz province, a sticky bomb attached to a civilian car exploded, killing two civilians and wounding 10 more, said Enhamuddin Rahmani, a spokesman for the province’s police chief.

Two civilians were also killed by a roadside bomb in central Ghazni province, officials said.

Afghanistan’s TOLO News cited a Kunduz resident saying: “The security forces arrived in the area 40 minutes after the incident occurred, while the Kunduz police headquarters is only 100 metres away from the incident area.”

“A Muslim never oppresses another Muslim in this way. We grow our children in poverty and miserable conditions, but they become victims very easily. If they (perpetrators) are Muslims, they should never commit such an atrocity against children,” another resident of Kunduz province told TOLO News.

The three-day ceasefire announced by the Taliban and heeded by the government comes at a time when violence has sharply escalated across Afghanistan following Washington’s announcement last month of plans to pull out all US troops by September 11.

Afghan security forces had mounted an operation to retake a Taliban-held district outside the capital, Kabul, in neighbouring Wardak province on Wednesday but it was halted to observe the ceasefire.

A day earlier, Taliban fighters killed or captured some government soldiers and forced others to retreat after storming the district of Nerkh, less than an hour’s drive from Kabul.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Alibaba reports first quarterly loss since going public

Alibaba forecast annual revenue to be 930 billion yuan ($144.12bn) for the fiscal year ended March 2022, above analysts&#39; average estimate of 928.25 billion yuan ($143.83bn) [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]

George Floyd: Officers allege coercion, media leaks

Former Minneapolis police officers J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao will appear in court in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter [File: The Associated Press]

As births slow in China and US, ex-laggard Germany bucks trend

Germany&#39;s fertility rate of 1.54 children per woman is still below the US figure of 1.64 and short of the so-called replacement rate of about 2.1 seen as necessary to sustain rich-country population levels [File: Michaela Rehle/Reuters]

Colonial Pipeline paid hackers $5M to get fuel flowing: Sources

Colonial, which operates the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, became aware of the hack around May 7 and shut down its operations, which led to fuel shortages and lines at gas stations along the East Coast [File: Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Most Read

Gaza death toll jumps to 84 as Israeli air raids intensify: Live

Palestinians attend the funeral of 15 people who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City [Haitham Imad/EPA]

Celebrities weigh in on Israel-Palestine conflict

Bella Hadid (left) and Gal Gadot (right) are among celebrities who have been posting about the Israel-Palestine conflict [Reuters]

What is ‘black fungus’ infection found in India’s COVID patients?

A woman walks past a graffito on a street amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

What led to the most recent Israel-Palestine escalation?

Smoke and flames rise in Gaza during Israeli air attacks amid a flare-up in violence. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]