India sees 362,727 new COVID cases as virus ravages rural areas

India’s caseload at 23.7 million now while deaths climb by 4,120, as the disease rampages through the countryside.

A woman mourns after seeing the body of her son who died due to COVID-19, outside a mortuary of a hospital in New Delhi [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
13 May 2021

India has reported 362,727 daily COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours while deaths have climbed by 4,120, taking the toll to 258,317, health ministry data shows, as the disease rampages through the countryside.

The South Asian nation’s total caseload now stands at 23.7 million while 258,317 virus-related deaths have been recorded so far, according to the data released on Thursday. Health experts believe the actual numbers could be five to 10 times higher.

The vicious second wave of the virus that erupted in February has left families weeping over the dead in rural hospitals or camp in wards to tend the sick, as hospitals remain inundated and medical staff overwhelmed.

Crematoriums and mortuaries are cramped, with dead bodies piling up.

Nearly 100 bodies washed up on the banks of the Ganges river, brought by relatives whose villages were stripped bare of the wood needed for cremations, stoking fears the virus was raging unseen in India’s vast rural hinterland where two-thirds of its people live.

Daily infections are shooting up in the Indian countryside as opposed to big towns, where they have slowed after last month’s surge, experts say.

More than half the cases this week in the western state of Maharashtra were in rural areas, up from a third a month ago. That share is nearly two-thirds in the most populous, and mainly rural, state of Uttar Pradesh, government data showed.

A pregnant woman was taking care of her husband who had breathing difficulties in a hospital in Bhagalpur in the eastern state of Bihar, which is seeing a case surge its health system could barely have handled at the best of times.

“There is no doctor here, she sleeps the whole night here, taking care of her husband,” the woman’s brother told India Today television.

In a corridor outside, two sons were wailing over the body of their father, saying repeatedly that he could have been saved if only he had been given a bed in an intensive care unit.

At the general hospital in Bijnor, a town in northern Uttar Pradesh, a woman lay in a cot next to a garbage can and medical waste.

“How can someone get treated if the situation is like this?” asked her son, Sudesh Tyagi. “It is a hell out here.”

Clamour for vaccine

Experts still cannot say for sure when numbers will peak and concern is growing about the contagiousness of the variant that is driving infections in India and spreading worldwide.

Indian opposition leaders clamoured for vaccines to stop the second wave and the devastation it has wrought, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop exporting doses, ramp up production and help them procure urgent supplies from overseas.

“People will die in the same way in the third and fourth waves as they have this time” without more vaccines, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.

Lacking beds, drugs and oxygen, many hospitals in the world’s second-most populous country have been forced to turn away droves of sufferers.

“We seem to be plateauing around 400,000 cases a day,” the Indian Express newspaper quoted virologist Shahid Jameel as saying. “It is still too early to say whether we have reached the peak.”

India accounts for half of COVID-19 cases and 30 percent of deaths worldwide, the World Health Organization said. It has designated the B.1.617 variant found there of global concern but said its full impact is not yet clear.

The variant has been detected in six countries in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organisation said, adding that it was worried it was highly communicable.

Britain, which has also detected the variant, said it is looking at all possible solutions to tackle local surges in cases, while the European Union urged all of its 27 member countries to halt non-essential travel from India to limit its spread.

Source: News Agencies

