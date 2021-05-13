Live
News|Gaza

More than 40 Palestinians hurt in occupied West Bank as tensions rise

The injuries come as Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues and inter-communal violence spreads within Israel.

A mourner reacts as the body of a Palestinian man killed during clashes with Israeli security forces is carried near Fawwar refugee camp in the occupied West Bank [File: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
A mourner reacts as the body of a Palestinian man killed during clashes with Israeli security forces is carried near Fawwar refugee camp in the occupied West Bank [File: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
13 May 2021

Dozens of Palestinians have been wounded in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, sources told Al Jazeera, as tensions increase amid the intensifying Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip.

At least eight Palestinians were wounded on Thursday when a group of settlers from an illegal settlement attacked Duwwaneh village near Hebron, Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim, reporting from Ramallah, said. Four of them needed hospitalisation, according to local sources.

Separately, at least 34 Palestinians were wounded in confrontations with the Israeli army overnight in various locations across the West Bank, Ibrahim added.

The latest round of injuries occurred as Palestinians in the occupied West Bank took to the streets in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, Palestinian teenager Rashid Abu Arreh was fatally shot by the Israeli army in Tubas, north of Nablus, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Hours earlier, 26-year-old Hussein al-Titi, 26 had been shot dead during protests against the Israeli army in the al-Fawwar refugee camp, medical sources said.

Ibrahim said the type of Palestinian injuries in the occupied West Bank, which have mostly occurred in the district of Hebron, show the extent of the Israeli crackdown.

“It is an exceptionally high number of injuries by live fire,” Ibrahim said, “which is showing us that the situation could be escalating rather quickly.”

The Israeli military has said Hamas began firing rockets at Israel late on Monday, following days of protests of the expulsion of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem and resulting Israeli police raids at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Israel launched a series of air attacks on the Gaza Strip that have killed at least 83 Palestinians, including 17 children, according to Palestinian health officials. At least seven Israelis have been killed in the escalation.

The violence has also seen a spike in inter-communal violence in religiously “mixed” cities across Israel such as Lod, Acre and Haifa, including attempted lynchings, the destruction of property, and the burning of religious sites.

‘Complete and violent repression’

Speaking to Al Jazeera from Ramallah, researcher and writer Mariam Barghouti said the Israeli security forces’ treatment of Palestinians in both Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories displays “Israel’s discriminatory practices”.

“But more than this, it reminds us that we are Palestinians,” she said. “We are no longer seeing it as divided. The border lines that have been drawn for us are completely blurred by Palestinians,” Barghouti added.

“The complete and violent repression of the Israeli police in places like Haifa is showing how no coloniser will ever give equal rights, will ever give the right of the people who are native to the land.”

Barghouti said the upcoming May 15 anniversary of the 1948 creation of the state of Israel, which is marked annually as Nakba – or catastrophe – by Palestinians, will not be “commemorated” but instead “confronted”.

“The Nakba is ongoing. Sheikh Jarrah is displacement. Haifa is displacement,” Barghouti said. “What Israel is doing is it’s trying to complete what it started in 1948.”

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Will allegiance to Trump boost or doom the Republican Party?

As the Republican Party rallies behind former President Donald Trump, some in the GOP wonder if that is in the party&#39;s best long-term interests [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]

‘Everything lost in an eye blink’: Gaza towers targeted by Israel

Smoke billows from al-Johara Tower in Gaza City which was targeted by Israeli air attacks overnight on May 12 [Ashraf Amra/AFP]

The Somali-Norwegian model campaigning for Muslim women’s rights

Mohamed&#39;s post on Instagram criticising a move by French senators last month to restrict girls under the age of 18 from wearing the hijab in public was liked more than 175,000 times [Rawdah Mohamed/Instagram]

Lawyers challenge tenure extension of Zimbabwe chief justice

Zimbabwe&#39;&#39;s President Emmerson Mnangagwa is congratulated by the Chief Justice, Luke Malaba, after taking the oath of office during his presidential inauguration ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2018 [File: Reuters]
Most Read

What is ‘black fungus’ infection found in India’s COVID patients?

A woman walks past a graffito on a street amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

What led to the most recent Israel-Palestine escalation?

Smoke and flames rise in Gaza during Israeli air attacks amid a flare-up in violence. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]

Gaza marks deadly Eid al-Fitr amid Israeli bombardment

A Palestinian woman looks at destroyed buildings in Gaza on Thursday , the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan [Mahmud Hams/AFP]

Israel must be taught a ‘lesson’, Erdogan tells Putin

Erdogan suggests international protection force to shield the Palestinians should be formed [File: Umit Bektas/Reuters]