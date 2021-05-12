Live
News

Two people killed in Sudan rally over 2019 protest killings

Sudan PM says he is ‘shocked’ by the killings, calling it a ‘crime to use live bullets against peaceful protesters’.

Demonstrators gather outside the army headquarters in Khartoum on Tuesday [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
Demonstrators gather outside the army headquarters in Khartoum on Tuesday [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
12 May 2021

At least two people have been killed and dozens wounded as Sudanese security forces cracked down on a rally that demanded justice for protesters killed during anti-government demonstrations two years ago, according to the army.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Wednesday said he was “shocked” by the killings, calling it a “crime to use live bullets against peaceful protesters”.

Hundreds gathered on Tuesday evening outside the army headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, at the site where thousands gathered in 2019 initially demanding the removal of then-President Omar al-Bashir and urging a transfer to civilian rule.

The demonstration on Tuesday started shortly before iftar, the evening meal which breaks the fast during the holy month of Ramadan. It marked two years since the bloody dispersal of the mass encampment outside the army headquarters.

“As they (the protesters) left the site, unfortunate events occurred resulting in the killing of two people and the wounding of others,” the armed forces said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that an investigation had been launched.

The army said they were “fully prepared to bring to justice, whoever is proven to be involved”.

On Wednesday, the United States embassy in Khartoum expressed “shock and dismay” over Tuesday’s killings.

“We condemn use of live ammunition on peaceful protesters,” it said on Twitter, calling on Khartoum to “fully investigate and bring to justice the perpetrators”.

‘Calling for justice’

In the protests on Tuesday, young demonstrators were seen carrying banners and photos of the people killed during the crackdown on the 2019 sit-in, according to the AFP news agency.

“Retribution for the martyrs,” many chanted, as they waved Sudanese flags.

“We will continue calling for justice,” said protester Samar Hassan.

One protester gave a speech calling for further demonstrations if the government failed to present the findings of an investigation into the 2019 killings in the coming weeks.

Witnesses said security forces fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Before Tuesday’s gathering, Sudanese authorities set up roadblocks on the routes leading to the army headquarters.

Hamdok, in a statement on Twitter, called the 2019 crackdown “extreme brutality”.

He promised his transitional government, which took power after al-Bashir’s removal, would “bring perpetrators to justice”.

The 2019 sit-in was held to call for an end to Bashir’s three-decade rule.

The longtime leader was deposed in April 2019, but the protesters kept up the encampment for weeks demanding the transfer of power from the military to civilians.

In June 2019 and towards the end of Ramadan, armed men in military fatigues violently dispersed the camp.

The days-long crackdown left at least 128 people dead, according to medics linked to the protest movement.

The ruling generals at the time denied ordering the bloody dispersal and called for a probe into the incident.

An investigation committee was launched in late 2019 to look into the events, but has yet to finish its inquiry.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Bosnian Serb ex-leader Karadzic to serve genocide term in UK jail

Radovan Karadzic was convicted by a UN court of crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide [File: Peter Dejong/Reuters]

Brazil judge provides a lifeline for threatened Indigenous tribe

Pakui and his nephew Tamandua are the last two surviving male members of the Piripkura tribe who live on a reserve in Brazil&#39;s Mato Grosso state [Courtesy: Piripkura documentary]

Migrant arrivals at US-Mexico border rose slightly in April

Migrants crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas [File: James Breeden/Reuters]

Israel must be taught a ‘lesson’, Erdogan tells Putin

Erdogan suggests international protection force to shield the Palestinians should be formed [File: Umit Bektas/Reuters]
Most Read

Hamas fires more rockets after Israel destroys third Gaza tower

Heavy smoke and fire surround Al-Shorouq tower as it collapses during an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City [Qusay Dawud/AFP]

What led to the most recent Israel-Palestine escalation?

Smoke and flames rise in Gaza during Israeli air attacks amid a flare-up in violence. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]

Israel-Palestine conflict raises across the world

The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed, mourns her son alongside other women, in the town of Aqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
OPINION

‘The Skunk’: Another Israeli weapon for collective punishment

Palestinian protesters react as Israeli police fire skunk water during protests against the forced eviction of Palestinians from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem on May 5, 2021 [Reuters/Ammar Awad]