Live
News|Gaza

Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank

Palestinian authorities say Rashid Abu Arreh, 16, shot dead in Tubas, hours after killing of Hussein al-Titi, 26, during protests in al-Fawwar refugee camp.

Relatives of 16-year-old Palestinian Rashid Abu Arreh mourn at the morgue of a hospital in Tubas [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Relatives of 16-year-old Palestinian Rashid Abu Arreh mourn at the morgue of a hospital in Tubas [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
12 May 2021

A Palestinian teenager has been shot dead by the Israeli army in the northern occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian authorities, the second such fatality within hours during a major escalation in violence.

The Palestinian health ministry said Rashid Abu Arreh, 16, was killed in Tubas, north of Nablus, on Wednesday. There was no immediate comment by the Israeli army.

Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted witnesses as saying Israeli “soldiers raided Tubas early this morning and clashed with local residents, … resulting in the shooting and killing of Abu Arreh”.

Medics said Abu Arreh was shot twice in the neck and chest and died immediately, according to WAFA.

Earlier on Wednesday, medical sources also said Hussein al-Titi, 26, had been shot dead during protests against the Israeli army in the al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron.

The Israeli army said the incident took place during a “violent riot” as soldiers “spotted one of the rioters standing on a rooftop with the intention of hurling a block towards the troops”.

“The troops responded with fire,” the army said in a statement.

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim, reporting from Ramallah, said the Israeli army had carried out overnight raids in different occupied West Bank cities that resulted in the detention of more than 40 Palestinians, most of whom are former prisoners or linked to Hamas, the group that runs Gaza.

“As a result of these raids, Palestinians took to the streets and confrontations erupted [with the Israeli army],” she added, noting that more than 30 Palestinians were wounded.

The latest casualties came as Israel launched its most intense bombardment in years on the besieged Gaza Strip, killing at least 43 Palestinians, including 13 children, so far.

Days of rising tension in occupied East Jerusalem reached a tipping point on Monday when Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during prayers, wounding hundreds of Palestinians.

Hamas responded by firing rockets into Israel. At least six Israelis have been killed.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
