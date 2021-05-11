Live
News

Turkish firm tells Lebanon to fix debts or face power cuts

Karadeniz says it will shut down supplies unless Beirut halts legal action to seize its power barges and sorts out arrears.

Lebanon's economy has imploded under a mountain of debt, leaving the government struggling to find foreign currency to meet payments for even basic food requirements and other import needs [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Lebanon's economy has imploded under a mountain of debt, leaving the government struggling to find foreign currency to meet payments for even basic food requirements and other import needs [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
11 May 2021

Turkey’s Karadeniz, which supplies electricity to Lebanon from power barges, said on Tuesday Beirut must halt legal action to seize its vessels and sort out arrears or it will shut down supplies to the country that is mired in a financial crisis.

A Lebanese prosecutor issued a decision last week to seize the barges and fine the firm after TV channel al-Jadeed reported corruption allegations tied to the power contract.

The firm denies the charges and said at the weekend it had not been paid for 18 months, a period coinciding with Lebanon’s financial crisis.

A spokesperson for Karpowership, a unit of Karadeniz that operates the floating plants, issued the demands after Lebanon’s finance ministry cited a politician saying the country could face “total darkness” if the company shut down supplies.

Even before the economic crisis, Lebanon was unable to meet power demand, forcing many people to rely on private generators. Daily power cuts have been growing steadily longer, lasting much of the day in Beirut, before the latest threat to supplies.

Lebanese lawmaker Nazih Najem was quoted saying Turkish power supplies could be halted from the end of this week.

Lebanon’s economy has imploded under a mountain of debt, leaving the government struggling to find foreign currency to meet payments for even basic food requirements and other import needs, including fuel to run its inadequate power stations.

The Karpowership spokesperson said Lebanon must halt action by a prosecutor to seize the company’s barges and must draw up a plan to settle arrears.

The ministry said Karadeniz had threatened to disconnect supply amounting to about 400 megawatts (MW), saying this would reduce generation capacity to 900 MW, well below demand that by some past estimates is more than three times that level.

Karadeniz had warned at the weekend that it could cut supplies, although it also said it hoped a “reasonable solution can be urgently reached” so it could keep supplies running.

Source: Reuters
More from News

Migrant children in US living in mass shelters, little oversight

The Biden administration has seen an increase of unaccompanied minors crossing the southern border, as adults are still turned away based on a COVID-19 emergency order [File: Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP]

Kenya suspends Somalia flights for three months

A flight board showing scheduled flights at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi [File: Simon Maina/AFP]

Minnesota’s racial divide: Will land bridge right Rondo’s wrongs?

Rondo was once home to 80 percent of the Black community in Saint Paul, Minnesota in the United States, but 60 years ago, the community and its culture were displaced when highway Interstate 94 was built [File: Jim Mone/AP]

Elon Musk asks Twitter followers if Tesla should accept Dogecoin

Elon Musk&#39;s Dogecoin Twitter poll comes just days after the Tesla and SpaceX chief called the meme coin a &#39;hustle&#39; during his guest host appearance on the United States comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live [File: Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP]
Most Read

Funerals held in Gaza as Israel renews air raids

Hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza gather to mourn some of those who were killed in overnight Israeli raids [Mohammed Saber/EPA]

Palestinians say 21 killed as Israeli air raids on Gaza continue

Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

Melinda Gates met divorce lawyers when Epstein ties revealed: WSJ

Melinda and Bill Gates announced their decision to divorce after 27 years of marriage in a May 3 joint statement posted simultaneously to their Twitter accounts [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

Occupied East Jerusalem: Forced expulsions and raids on Al-Aqsa

Palestinians evacuate a wounded man after Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday [Mahmoud Illean/AP]