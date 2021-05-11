Live
News|Gaza

Israel launches new air raids on besieged Gaza Strip: Live news

More than 20 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza after security forces’ crackdown on Jerusalem worshippers.

A man holding his child flees the carnage after Israeli warplanes attacked the Gaza Strip [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]
11 May 2021

The Israeli military renewed its bombardment of the beleaguered Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning, targeting several areas after rockets were fired from the enclave.

The new attacks come hours after at least 24 Palestinians – including nine children – were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes on the strip after Hamas launched rockets from the coastal territory towards Israel, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

The rocket fire came after Gaza’s rulers Hamas issued an ultimatum demanding Israel stand down its security forces from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem after days of violence against Palestinians.

Israeli police stormed the compound on Monday for a third consecutive day, firing rubber-coated steel rounds, stun grenades, and tear gas at Palestinian worshippers inside the mosque in the final days of the holy month of Ramadan.

More than 700 Palestinians were hurt in Jerusalem and across the occupied West Bank over the past 24 hours.

Here are the latest updates:

Gaza health ministry announces new deaths

Health authorities in Gaza said three people died overnight, including an elderly woman and a man with special needs, taking the total number of those killed in Israeli raids to 24.

At least 103 people were wounded, it added.

Israel launches more air raids on Gaza

The Israeli army unleashed new air strikes on Gaza and said it struck “130 targets” there since last night “in response” to rockets fired from the strip.

Hamas said it launched dozens of rockets from Gaza after it earlier warned Israel to stop the violence against Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

In a statement issued early Tuesday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the rocket attacks would continue until Israel stops “all scenes of terrorism and aggression in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

