Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News|Occupied East Jerusalem

Dozens wounded as Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa compound: Live

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel's takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) (AFP)
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel's takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) (AFP)
By Linah Alsaafin
10 May 2021

Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday morning, firing rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and sound bombs at Palestinian worshippers, wounding hundreds.

The latest violence comes as occupied East Jerusalem braces for a planned Jewish nationalist march through the city later on Monday.The annual Jerusalem Day Flag March marks the day East Jerusalem was occupied in 1967 and later annexed by Israel – in a move not recognised by the majority of the international community.

It usually sees young Zionists activists walk through Palestinian areas in the Old City and East Jerusalem neighbourhoods in provocation.

Here are the latest updates:

Red Crescent: Hundreds wounded with 70 others hospitalised

The Palestinian Red Crescent said hundreds of Palestinians have been wounded, adding its medical teams were prevented from accessing the scene of the violence.  At least 50 people have been hospitalised.

“There are hundreds of people injured from the clashes,” the group said in a brief statement to journalists.

Six other journalists suffered tear gas inhalation during their coverage of the Israeli raid on the Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Several videos showed tear gas canisters fired inside the Al Qibly Mosque, and stun grenades were fired on Palestinian women worshippers inside the Al Aqsa Mosque itself.

Israeli police ban settlers from reaching Al Aqsa compound

Israeli police have barred Jewish settlers from accessing the Al Aqsa Mosque compound  which Israelis mark as Jerusalem Day.

The decision came hours before a planned march by hardline Israeli nationalists through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City, an annual event widely perceived as a provocative display of Jewish hegemony over the occupied city.

Police have allowed the flag-waving parade to take place despite growing concerns that it could further fan the flames.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News
EXTERNAL LINK

Afghanistan: Visualising the impact of 20 years of war

At least 11 killed in Afghanistan bus bombing

A man pushes an injured boy on a stretcher along a hospital corridor in Kandahar as he receives medical treatment after being hurt by a roadside bomb that struck a bus overnight killing at least 11 people [Javed Tanveer/AFP]

Myanmar poet’s body returned to family with organs missing

Demonstrators march during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay on Monday [Stringer/EPA]

India COVID cases dip from peak as nationwide lockdown calls grow

Patients who contracted the coronavirus lie in beds while connected to oxygen supplies inside the emergency ward of a hospital in New Delhi [File: Rebecca Conway/Getty Images]
Most Read

US Navy seizes huge weapons cache in Arabian Sea

Weapons seized by the US Navy are seen on board the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey on Saturday [US Navy via AP]

Japan mulls alternatives to Suez Canal after Ever Given shock

Maersk&#39;s new ice-class container vessel, Venta Maersk, is seen docked at the port of St Petersburg after becoming the first container ship to navigate the Russian Arctic [File: Olga Maltseva/AFP]

Netanyahu: Israel ‘rejects’ pressure not to build in Jerusalem

East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel, is among territories that Palestinians seek for a future state [File: Amit Shabi/AFP]

China: Rocket debris burns up safely during re-entry

Debris from the Long March-5B Y2 rocket, which launched on April 29, fell back to Earth [File: China Daily via Reuters]