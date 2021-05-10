Dozens wounded as Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa compound: Live

Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday morning, firing rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and sound bombs at Palestinian worshippers, wounding hundreds.

The latest violence comes as occupied East Jerusalem braces for a planned Jewish nationalist march through the city later on Monday.The annual Jerusalem Day Flag March marks the day East Jerusalem was occupied in 1967 and later annexed by Israel – in a move not recognised by the majority of the international community.

It usually sees young Zionists activists walk through Palestinian areas in the Old City and East Jerusalem neighbourhoods in provocation.

Here are the latest updates:

20 mins ago (06:47 GMT)

Red Crescent: Hundreds wounded with 70 others hospitalised

The Palestinian Red Crescent said hundreds of Palestinians have been wounded, adding its medical teams were prevented from accessing the scene of the violence. At least 50 people have been hospitalised.

“There are hundreds of people injured from the clashes,” the group said in a brief statement to journalists.

Six other journalists suffered tear gas inhalation during their coverage of the Israeli raid on the Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Several videos showed tear gas canisters fired inside the Al Qibly Mosque, and stun grenades were fired on Palestinian women worshippers inside the Al Aqsa Mosque itself.

تصدي الشبان من داخل المصلى القبلي خلال اقتحامه في #المسجد_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/fAZfn1uBsu — حلا (@halakhalayleh) May 10, 2021

Dozens wounded inside AlAqsa Mosque compound, as Israeli forces deploy tear gas and stun grenades in the mosque yards, locals say. pic.twitter.com/H4Q5rwSfWD — Rania Zabaneh (@RZabaneh) May 10, 2021

51 mins ago (06:16 GMT)

Israeli police ban settlers from reaching Al Aqsa compound

Israeli police have barred Jewish settlers from accessing the Al Aqsa Mosque compound which Israelis mark as Jerusalem Day.

The decision came hours before a planned march by hardline Israeli nationalists through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City, an annual event widely perceived as a provocative display of Jewish hegemony over the occupied city.

Police have allowed the flag-waving parade to take place despite growing concerns that it could further fan the flames.