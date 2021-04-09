Live
News|Volcanoes

Saint Vincent to evacuate thousands after volcano threat

Officials have said La Soufriere volcano, which last erupted in 1979, could erupt at any moment.

Smoke spews from the glowing dome of La Soufriere volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines [UWI Seismic Research Centre/Reuters]
Smoke spews from the glowing dome of La Soufriere volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines [UWI Seismic Research Centre/Reuters]
9 Apr 2021

Empty cruise ships are scheduled to arrive at the eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent on Friday to help transport thousands of people evacuated under the fiery glow of La Soufriere volcano which officials said could erupt at any moment.

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves said the island was on red alert after a shift in volcanic activity at the crater of La Soufriere and told residents in northern areas to move to safety immediately.

“I have issued an evacuation order to all residents living in the RED ZONES on the North East and the North West of the island,” he wrote in a tweet late on Thursday.

Shelters filled up overnight as people living in the northern part of the island sought safer ground with a string of car lights twinkling through the darkened mountains.

Roughly 16,000 people live in the red zone and required evacuation, Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press news agency.

PM Gonsalves urged people not to panic amid dire warnings from experts.

Many worried that evacuation efforts would be hampered by the pandemic, with Gonsalves noting that the cruise ships and other islands would require evacuees to be vaccinated.

He also said he was working with other Caribbean governments to ensure that they could accept an identification card since not everyone has a passport.

He said two Royal Caribbean cruise ships and two Carnival Cruise Line ones are expected to arrive on Friday. Islands that have said they would accept evacuees include Saint Lucia, Grenada, Barbados and Antigua.

Scientists alerted the government about a possible eruption after noting a type of seismic activity early on Thursday that indicated “magma was on the move close to the surface”, Joseph said.

“Things are escalating pretty quickly,” she said of the volcanic activity, adding that it was impossible to provide an exact forecast of what might happen in the next hours or days.

A team from the seismic centre arrived in Saint Vincent in late December after the volcano had an effusive eruption. They have been analysing the formation of a new volcanic dome, changes to its crater lake, seismic activity and gas emissions, among other things.

The volcano last erupted in 1979, and a previous eruption in 1902 killed some 1,600 people.

The eastern Caribbean is home to other active volcanoes. Seventeen of the region’s 19 live volcanoes are located on 11 islands, with the remaining two underwater near the island of Grenada, including one called Kick ’Em Jenny that has been active in recent years.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Vaccine-hunting volunteers help Americans score COVID jabs

Volunteers like Malia Chafee of New York City-based non-profit WGIRLS have stepped in to help those in need book COVID-19 vaccine appointments, which often involves navigating multiple state, hospital and pharmacy websites and refreshing browsers to score limited appointments [Courtesy: Malia Chaffee]

UK’s Sikh community prepares for second Vaisakhi under lockdown

Preeti Kaur will hold an online hymn session to celebrate Vaisakhi as the lockdown measures remain [Courtesy of the Kaur family]

La Liga: ‘No evidence’ Cala used racial slur against Diakhaby

The Valencia squad lined up behind Diakhaby at their training ground in a public display of support [Valencia/Lazaro Dela Pena/AFP]

Vienna talks on Iran’s nuclear deal conclude hopeful opening week

Iran’s foreign ministry said the country is in favour of continuing the talks in earnest, with the condition that all sides continue to exhibit 'political will and seriousness' to restore the deal that the US unilaterally abandoned in May 2018 [Iran's Foreign Ministry]
Most Read

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]

Prince Philip dedicated his life to playing the supporting role

Prince Philip has died aged 99 after a recent infection and heart procedure [File: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images]

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99

The Duke of Edinburgh had been by Queen Elizabeth II's side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history [File: Oli Scarff/Pool via Reuters]

Egyptologists uncover ‘lost golden city’ buried under the sands

The team began excavations in September 2020, between the temples of Ramses III and Amenhotep III near Luxor [Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/AFP]