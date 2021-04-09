‘May his soul rest in peace’: World reacts to Prince Philip death

World leaders pay tribute to the royal figure, who has died at 99.

Public figures in the United Kingdom and across the world have reacted with sadness to the death of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, “passed away peacefully” on Friday morning at Windsor Castle aged 99, Buckingham Palace announced.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip had been by the monarch’s side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history.

During his long and storied life, which saw him fight in World War II and play a key role in modernising the monarchy, he earned a reputation as an oftentimes gruff figure with a troubling habit for making bigoted remarks.

But he also won widespread affection for his unyielding devotion to the queen and his charitable efforts, which focused on younger people, wildlife conservation and battling the scourge of climate change.

Here are some of the tributes to his life:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Johnson hailed the Duke of Edinburgh’s “extraordinary life and work” and sent his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II over her husband’s death.

“We remember the Duke … above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side, every day of her reign, but as her husband, her strength and stay of more than 70 years,” Johnson said in a televised address to the nation.

“Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life,” he added.

“And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today.”

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Sturgeon said she was “saddened” by the death of the duke and sent the “deepest condolences” of the people of Scotland to Queen Elizabeth II.

“I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family,” she tweeted.

I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin

Martin said the people of Ireland’s “thoughts and prayers” were with Queen Elizabeth II and the wider UK in the wake of Prince Philip’s death.

“Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time,” he tweeted.

Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 9, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi praised the Duke of Edinburgh for his “distinguished career in the military” and work at the forefront of “many community service initiatives”.

“My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” he tweeted. “May his soul rest in peace.”

My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

“It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh today,” Trudeau tweeted.

“A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country – and the world.”

It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh today. A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country – and the world. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 9, 2021

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu praised Prince Philip as a “consummate public servant”, adding he would be “much missed in Israel and across the world”.

“I express my deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh,” he Tweeted.

I express my deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 9, 2021

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Ardern described Prince Philip’s death as a “profoundly sad” moment and said New Zealand’s “thoughts” were with Queen Elizabeth II.

“Prince Philip will be fondly remembered for the encouragement he gave to so many young New Zealanders through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award,” Ardern said in a statement, citing his charitable work.

“In over fifty years of The Award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the programme,” she added.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Morrisson, who supports the British monarchy, said Australians send their “love” and “condolences”.