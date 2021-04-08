Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Turkey reports highest daily COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

Out of the country’s 81 provinces, 58 are ‘red’ or ‘very high-risk’ zones.

Turkey has carried out nearly 17.97 million inoculations, with some 10.55 million people receiving a first dose, since it began the nationwide vaccine rollout on January 14 [File: Getty Images]
Turkey has carried out nearly 17.97 million inoculations, with some 10.55 million people receiving a first dose, since it began the nationwide vaccine rollout on January 14 [File: Getty Images]
8 Apr 2021

Turkey recorded 54,740 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed late on Wednesday, the highest daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

The latest daily death toll was 276, also the highest since the start of the outbreak, bringing the cumulative toll to 32,943.

Turkey has carried out nearly 17.97 million vaccine inoculations, with some 10.55 million people receiving a first dose, since it began the nationwide rollout of COVID-19 shots on January 14, health ministry data showed.

In late March, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of coronavirus restrictions, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which starts on April 13.

Out of the country’s 81 provinces, 58 are marked as “red” or “very high-risk” zones, including the cultural and economic hub of Istanbul and the national capital, Ankara.

Communal meals during the holy month of Ramadan observed by Muslims have been prohibited, as was the case last year.

Mass gatherings in tents and other places for the pre-dawn and after-dusk meals will also not be allowed.

Furthermore, restaurants and cafes across the country will be closed during Ramadan.

Daily overnight curfews remain in place from 9pm (18:00 GMT) to 5am (02:00 GMT).

Source: News Agencies
More from News

Texas investigates abuse allegations at migrant youth facility

Unaccompanied minor migrants wait to be transported by the US Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico in April [File: Go Nakamura/Reuters]

FIFA suspends Pakistan football after ‘hostile takeover’

FIFA said the latest suspension will be lifted only once it has received confirmation from the NC that the PFF premises, accounts, administration and communication channels are again under its full control [File: Rahat Dar/EPA]

Bhutan vaccinates 60% of population against COVID in record time

A health worker inoculates a Buddhist monk sitting in front of a portrait of Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, at Lungtenzampa Middle Secondary school in Thimphu [File: Upasana Dahal/AFP]

Syria blames Israel for missile attacks near Damascus

The Israeli military has escalated attacks inside Syria aimed to end Iran's military presence in Syria [File: Abir Sultan/EPA]
Most Read

US warns China over ‘aggressive’ moves on Philippines, Taiwan

On Monday, China's aircraft carrier Liaoning led a naval exercise near Taiwan, an ally of the US [File: Stringer/Reuters]

Egypt’s el-Sisi warns ‘all options open’ after dam talks fail

Downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan view the dam as a threat [File: NASA handout/Reuters]

Kim says North Korea facing its ‘worst-ever situation’

Kim Jong Un addresses a conference of officials in the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang [KCNA via Reuters]

There are grounds for concern about solar power

Goats graze in between solar panels in Puertollano, near Ciudad Real, central Spain, on April 10, 2019 [File: Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]