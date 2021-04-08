Myanmar’s UK envoy says military attache ‘occupied’ embassy

Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn locked out of embassy in London as violence continues in his country with death toll surpassing 600.

Myanmar’s ambassador to Britain accused a Yangon military-linked figure of occupying the embassy and barring him access, in an extraordinary diplomatic standoff a month after the envoy called for the military to release deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The latest development comes as the violence in Myanmar continues with at least 20 more people killed in the Sagaing and Bago regions, bringing to more than 600 the death toll from the military crackdown on protesters, the Myanmar Now news agency reported on Thursday, citing figures compiled by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

In London, protesters gathered outside the building in the Mayfair neighbourhood with the ambassador, Kyaw Zwar Minn, as reports emerged he had been locked out. When asked who was inside, he replied: “Defence attache, they occupy my embassy.”

The ambassador told the AFP news agency that he would stay outside the embassy “all night”, explaining “this is my building”.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army removed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1 ignited protests and international condemnation.

The military government recalled its ambassador to the UK last month after he issued a statement urging them to release Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

“Diplomacy is the only response and answer to the current impasse,” Kyaw Zwar Minn said in the statement that was shared by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on social media.

Britain’s Foreign Office, which has been a strong critic of the coup, said it was “seeking further information following an incident at Myanmar’s embassy in London,” and the Metropolitan Police said they were aware of the situation.

Kyaw Zwar Minn told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that “when I left the embassy, they stormed inside the embassy and took it.

“They said they received instruction from the capital, so they are not going to let me in,” he added, calling on the British government to intervene.

Rights abuse dossier

Demonstrations calling for the return of democracy and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi have rocked Myanmar almost daily since the coup.

Civil servants, doctors and other key workers have stopped working as part of a civil disobedience movement aimed at preventing the military from running the country.

In response, the security forces have used rubber-coated bullets and live rounds to break up rallies and detained thousands of activists.

International powers have voiced anger and dismay at the military government’s brutal approach and imposed sanctions on key officials.

But while the UN Security Council has condemned civilian deaths, it has stopped short of considering sanctions, with both China and Russia against the move.

And so far, the diplomatic pressure appears to be having little effect on the bloodshed.

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in the city of Dawei on Wednesday [Dawei Watch/AFP] A group representing the overthrown civilian government said Wednesday it has gathered 180,000 pieces of evidence showing rights abuses by the military government including torture and extrajudicial killings.

A lawyer for the Committee for Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) – a group of MPs from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party – met UN investigators on Wednesday to discuss the alleged atrocities.

“This evidence shows widescale abuses of human rights by the military,” the group said in a statement.

They include more than 540 extrajudicial executions, 10 deaths of prisoners in custody, torture, illegal detentions and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protests, the statement said.

Nearly 50 of the dead were children.

With many protesters now in hiding to escape arrest, the military government is increasingly taking their family members hostage, according to AAPP.

‘Destroy the country’

The head of the military authorities, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, insisted they had dealt with the protests “in a democratic way”, in a speech reported on Wednesday by state media.

He accused the protest movement of wanting to “destroy the country” and said only 248 protesters had been killed, along with 16 police officers.

Robert Volterra, a lawyer for the CRPH – which claims the right to speak for the country instead of the military government – held talks with the UN’s Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar on Wednesday and said further meetings were planned for coming days.

Human rights group Amnesty International last month reported that the military government was using battlefield weapons on unarmed protesters and carrying out premeditated killings orchestrated by their commanding officers.

The growing bloodshed has prompted warnings that Myanmar could slide into a broader civil war.

As well as breaking up protests and making arrests, the security forces have also sought to shut off news of the crisis, throttling internet access and independent media.

In response, some activists have started a daily two-page newsletter called Voice of Spring, rounding up independent media reports and publishing on Twitter.